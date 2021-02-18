The Arts & Culture Alliance has announced the arrival of five new exhibitions at The Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville from March 5 to 26.
The Arts & Culture Alliance/Emporium Center is an organization that features galleries or local & regional artists, and art studios located on 100 S Gay St. A free reception with the artists will be held on Friday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. That same evening, Knoxville’s Opera singers with Artistic Director Brian Salesky will be playing at the piano outside on Gay Street if weather permits.
The reception will feature a total of five new exhibits. One of the new exhibits is by A1LabArts, titled “GRIT.” The art style is based around the changing of our world and communities over the past 12 months with the rise of COVID-19.
It’s inspiration comes from the ability to persevere and persist as, “each person has had to draw upon their inherent grit,” said A1LabArts. The artists draw on their experiences to show their interpretations on what grit is, and what it looks like.
Another exhibit is the New Group Exhibition located in the upper gallery. This group is made up of seven local artists who are members of the Arts & Culture Alliance and are proud to present their recent works made using a range of media.
Catch a glimpse of photography, oil & acrylic painting, weaving & fiber arts, moving woodwork and the telling of stories through collages. Read more about each individual artist here.
The third featured exhibit is the Foothills Craft Guild and their fine crafts display case. It features 15 artists working in a variety of media such as fiber, wood, stained glass, hand stitched bead art jewelry, clay, leather, glass and much more.
FCG is the oldest member craft guild in Tennessee and has earned a reputation nationwide as one of the best in the Southeast region. FGC is well-known for their high standards of creativity, providing demonstrations, scholarships and education about fine craft for people of all ages.
Check out their upcoming shows, dates, times and venues here.
The next exhibit debuting in March is “Adam Rowe: Knot Theories: An Exploration of Partial-dimensional Geometry” in the Atrium. Adam Rowe is a Knoxville native who has a background in print and screen design. Rowe uses knots that are twisted in such a way to give the illusion of lines overlapping in the same plane.
Using a formalized system of knot creation, the artwork here represents knots in multiple "in-between" dimensions in three categories, each based on a partial dimension.
The last exhibit debuting is “Ephemerality: Works by Charlotte Brindley” which is located on the North Wall. The solo artist Charlotte Brindley was born in Nashville TN.
“Tragedy and beauty are complimentary enigmas. I hearken back to the Gothic and Italian Renaissance eras of art history for my creations,” said Brindley.
Brindley has a love for art, history, architecture and cultural heritage. Her art is influenced by her many interests and views on the world around her.
“My work explores themes of injustice, impermanence and depravity, but also passion, joy and what is beautiful beyond words,” said Brindley.
At the opening reception, they will announce a $100 Best of Show and several Honorable Mentions.
All visitors to the Emporium are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing guidelines as well as refrain from eating or drinking in the galleries. Most of the works will be for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition by visiting in person or the online shop at www.knoxalliance.store.
For more information, see www.knoxalliance.com.