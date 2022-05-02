The month of May is full of a variety of events for the Knoxville community to enjoy. Knoxville is known for its lively music, markets and nature scene, among many other things. With the weather warming up after a long winter, there are many fun-filled events taking place outdoors for attendees to enjoy the transition into nice weather.
There are events for every person to enjoy. There will be music, theater, mountain biking and many more events throughout the month of May in the Knoxville area. These events are scattered throughout the month, giving those interested time to plan out their May adventures. Here are five events taking place in Knoxville in the coming weeks.
Merchants + Makers: Annual Spring Market
Southern Market will be holding its 25th annual Spring Market outdoors on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Spring Market will include many local vendors displaying their art, clothing, jewelry and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the different vendors, as well as some live music and food trucks throughout the market.
Knoxville Shakespeare on the Hill
This is another fun event for those who want to enjoy Knoxville's beautiful natural scenery. This event will be held May 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 2 p.m. with individual tickets costing $12. This event is being put on by the Tennessee Stage Company and Mabry-Hazen House. The performance will feature a piece called “Kings and Crows,” a collection of scenes and soliloquies from Shakespeare’s plays. The audience will be mobile as they walk from scene to scene along Mabry’s Hill.
Kick-Off to Summer at the Knoxville Museum of Art
The Knoxville Museum of Art will be hosting its kick-off to summer on May 13 from 7-11 p.m. The night will include performances from the 12-piece band Universal Crush. The food will include a wide selection of hors d’oeuvres catered by Chef Holly Hambright of Holly’s Eventful Catering. Tickets for this event are $125 apiece.
Southern Skies Music Festival
This festival will take place in World’s Fair Park on May 14. The event is being held by Dogwood Arts, featuring performances from Blues Travelers and The Dirty Guv’Nahs. There will be food trucks, drinks and markets throughout the festival for attendees to enjoy among the eight musical acts, tickets starting at $40 apiece.
Night at the Museum
The Mabry-Hazen House will host this event on May 18 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10, including two free drink tickets, additional drinks costing $5. Attendees will have a chance to explore the home after sunset with guided tours available, as well as an outdoor area for people to lounge around with their friends.
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour
One of the last two remaining members of The Beatles, McCartney will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, his first time performing since his previous tour in 2019. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on May 31. With only 14 dates for this tour, McCartney will take the stage performing his greatest hits throughout the years. The remaining tickets start at $205 and go as high as $1481.