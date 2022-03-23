Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival is back for the first time since 2019 this weekend, kicking off tomorrow and running through Sunday. The festival is looking to make an exciting return with new, unique programming and more free events open to the public.
Big Ears is a music festival wildly popular for its artistic vision and diverse range of music. It is not, however, necessarily like other popular music festivals such as Coachella and Music Midtown.
Ashley Capps, founder, artistic director and executive director of Big Ears, believes that Big Ears offers a musical opportunity for people who have a “deeper than average” interest in music. The range of artists is somewhat eclectic, which is what really sets Big Ears apart from other festivals.
“The unique thing about the festival besides the fact that we don't rely on big names for the drawing power, is also that it brings together many different kinds of music and weaves them into a single experience,” Capps said.
Although Capps said they don’t rely on big names, there are still many notable artists featured in the lineup, including Animal Collective and Kim Gordon, to name just a few. Capps said many of the artists might not have as much name recognition but have reached such esteem as being Grammy nominees.
The lineup also includes other forms of art. There is a strong set of independent movies set to play and this is the first year that Big Ears will focus heavily on literary performances. Some of the more notable literary artists include Nicki Giovanni and Hanif Abdurraqib.
“I think our aspiration is in many ways to be more than a music festival, be an arts festival so we love to bring other art forms, especially as they relate to the music experience,” Capps said.
Chloe Baker, a junior 4D studio art major, is an intern for Knoxville’s Loch & Key Productions. For part of her internship, she gets to participate in filming and producing videos at this weekend’s events.
One of the aspects that Baker is most looking forward to is how niche and diverse the performances will be.
“I think overall, I'm just really excited to see the breadth of work that's going to come into Big ears Festival this year because from what I’ve heard it is just anything and everything you can think of … there's just all these types of work that I think you don’t necessarily get at other types of festivals,” Baker said.
Although Big Ears has been around since the early 2000s, the festival took an almost three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. They had to cancel just weeks before their 2020 plans and in early 2021 realized that it would probably be another year before they could fully have another festival.
“At that point, we made the decision to wait another year, focus on 2022 and make it the most amazing festival that we possibly could, so that's what we did,” Capps said.
Indeed, loyal Big Ears fans will notice some new changes to this year’s festival.
“We wanted to come back in a spirit of celebration and for us, that meant how can we fully connect more deeply with the local Knoxville community?” Capps said.
Not only are they making that connection through the addition of literary artists but the weekend has multiple chances for the general public to participate in the festival for free. Big Ears has partnered with Cattywampus Puppet Council and Preservation Hall Jazz Band to showcase a parade on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will also be a free “Krewe Du Cattywampus Street Party” at Southern Railway Station after the parade from 2-4 p.m.
You can see Nicki Giovanni and Hanif Abdurraqib’s literary performances at the Mill and Mine for free even if you do not have a pass for the event. The Tennessee Amphitheater will have many free outdoor performances to attend. So, if you did not get a pass before they sold out, don’t worry.
“There's almost an entire festival out there that you can enjoy without buying a ticket to the festival,” Capps said.
Baker said that she is excited for the music this weekend to provide the community with at least some sense of normalcy.
“I’m just super stoked about things coming back … post-lockdown,” Baker said. “I think it’s incredible to see a community gather around the arts because I feel like art is healing, art brings people together and whether we like to admit it or not, we’re all hurting after the pandemic.”
Big Ears relies on creating a community not just for Knoxvillians but for many tourists who are traveling to participate in the weekend. The festival provides an economic opportunity for the city’s growth, especially for downtown restaurants and hotels.
But in the end, its ultimate goal is to unite people through a weekend of art that emphasizes the importance and beauty of music.
“The real glue behind the festival is the reality that music builds community and brings people together and that's ultimately what the festival experience is all about … in addition to just the sheer pleasure of coming back I think it's also symbolic of everything coming back, and coming together and everyone just enjoying life,” Capps said.
To see a full lineup of events and more information on the festival, you can visit the Big Ears website.