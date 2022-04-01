There aren’t enough Batman or vampire jokes to salvage dredging through a bad film about Dracula’s edgy nephew.
After what feels like forever, “Morbius” has finally graced theaters with its presence after being delayed six times. The movie was directed by Daniel Espinosa, known for “Life” and “Child 44.” It was written by duo Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. It takes place within Sony’s Spider-Man universe along with the “Venom” films.
The film focuses on Dr. Michael Morbius, a renowned scientist with an incurable blood disease. He searches for a cure with help from his billionaire friend Milo and his colleague Martine. But after he finds a solution by splicing together bat DNA, he conducts the experiment on himself and turns into a vampire. Fighting back his bloodlust, Morbius grapples with this change as he tries to stop the situation from becoming worse.
“Morbius” is a boring, confusing and at times nonsensical anti-hero film that is ultimately here to set up more films in its own cinematic universe. The problem is that they aren’t very good.
The film stars Jared Leto as Morbius. His performance is stiff, with his range extending from monotone reactions to being somewhat angry. Even when he tries to be more good-natured as he makes a joke or stops some criminals, he comes across as bored — like he showed up on set tired and looking for his paycheck. It’s not the worst performance ever or anything, as he at least looks the part pretty well. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he mostly felt drained from his performance in “House of Gucci” — which I think he undeservedly won a Razzie Award for.
As for the other actors, they all perform pretty poorly, especially Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. The only actor that gives anything close to a fun or interesting performance is Matt Smith as Milo. He goes all out for the role especially when he becomes the main antagonist, and he helps keep the movie lively when it begins to falter.
However, it doesn’t help that the characters themselves are underwritten and boring as well. Morbius and Milo have some of the better characterizations in the film, mostly because of the attention to their morality and their relationship with each other. Everyone else doesn’t have much else to do besides either helping Morbius or trying to stop him.
In that vein, the movie’s plot isn’t that complicated, as it mostly revolves around Morbius finding a cure, turning into a vampire, battling to clear his name and stopping more people from getting hurt. It’s more so the sequencing of events and how they are cobbled together that makes the movie a little more confusing. Granted, it really isn’t that hard to keep up and follow along. But it’s also boring, so you might find yourself zoning in and out throughout the movie.
Some of the aspects outside of the characters and story hold this movie back even more. The cinematography is cold and dark, lending the film a more horror aesthetic with some vibrant purples and reds. But there are so many awkward zoom-ins, confusing tracking shots and new angles for scenes that don’t need them, which ultimately distracts from everything else going on.
The editing is a little all over the place, specifically because it will cut to completely different shots within scenes just to keep it interesting. For example, there’s a scene where Dr. Morbius is caring for a patient when Martine enters, but nearly every cut is from a different angle for no reason. The tempo is also a little sporadic, as it never feels like there’s a consistent rhythm in the movie.
As for the special effects, they could be worse. The transformations of characters' faces into their vampiric features are smooth and looks natural, but it does appear fake at times. There are also several sequences towards the end that just fall into messy CGI land where it’s hard to tell what you’re even looking at half the time. However, the swirling effect that goes along with the booming echolocation aspect of the film is cool, and it is the most visually interesting aspect of the entire film. But that’s one of the only truly positive parts of the movie.
“Morbius” is a messy and dull film. Its depiction of the vampiric antics of Dr. Morbius will most likely not instill fright, enjoyment or any other impact as he finally sinks his fangs into theaters.
Unlike the “Venom” movies which can be written off as pure enjoyment, this film really doesn’t leave much more to be desired. It clumsily flies through the air hoping to stick the landing, but it just can’t quite do so regardless of the few fun qualities of the film.
You could definitely do worse than this film, as it was certainly watchable to say the least. That isn’t really a compliment, but there are not many good things to say about it other than the one swirling special effect, Matt Smith’s performance and about two “jokes” that I laughed at — granted, it was because they were bad. Otherwise, there’s nothing else that will keep audiences invested or drawn into this film.
If you’re looking for something to waste two hours in or if you just want to see the Sony train wreck that is their loose Spider-Man cinematic universe, then this movie delivers. Otherwise, there’s no reason to see this film in theaters or at home. You could support so many better films that are out right now.
Rating: 1.5/5 torches.