Have you ever thought to yourself, “Wow, dating people is a lot of fun, but it would be so much more enjoyable if I had people to actively compete against,”? If so, then Monster Prom is the perfect game for you.
Monster Prom is a competitive dating sim that took the online world by storm back when it was originally released on PC in 2018. While the game certainly looked like a lot of fun, many that didn’t have computers capable of running games were left out completely.
Now, with only a few weeks away from Monster Prom’s sequel releasing on PC, the guys over at Beautiful Glitch and Those Awesome Guys have brought us Monster Prom XXL, a port of the original game with all of the DLC included. The question is, how well does a competitive dating simulator work on a console?
In Monster Prom XXL, players take control of one of four playable monsters. With only three weeks before monster prom, time is running out to get a date. You know that it has to be one of your six favorite classmates: Scott Howl, a werewolf; Liam de Lioncourt, a vampire; Vera Oberlin, a gorgon; Damien LaVey, a fire demon; Polly Geist, a ghost; and Miranda Vanderbilt, a mermaid.
As the monster prom approaches, players must figure out the best way to get their love to go to the prom with them. This can be achieved in a number of ways, but the best way to achieve romantic success is by trying to appeal to your favorite character’s sensibilities.
For instance, Polly is a party animal, meaning choosing “fun” choices and having a high charm stat are important if you wish to go to prom with her. Damien, however, is a certified bad boy, meaning you’ll need to be bold if you wish to woo his heart. Figuring out the best way to get each character to fall for you never stops being a ton of fun.
The best thing about Monster Prom XXL is its writing. Literally every single line in the game is laugh out loud hilarious. Seemingly normal situations will quickly become over the top insanity because the world of Monster Prom literally has no rules. While I’d normally criticize this, the entire point of playing a game of Monster Prom is to make you and your friends laugh, so this is a huge plus.
Monster Prom XXL is chocked full of content. As I mentioned before, this console port has all of the additional content the developers added to the original release, which is a lot. Outside of the normal game endings, there are 32 secret endings, hundreds of events and thousands of outcomes; if you play your cards right, you could play Monster Prom XXL for a very long time without seeing repeated events.
Seeing as how Monster Prom XXL is more of a visual novel than anything else, it helps that the game has amazing art. Every single character (including side characters) has an amazing design, putting fun spins on traditional monsters.
Monster Prom XXL is best played with a group of people. While you can absolutely play tons of games on your own and still have a good time, friends turn Monster Prom into an event. Assigning each person a character to voice and seeing who everyone wants to try and get with is a blast, especially if there are drinks involved.
Pretty much the only thing that isn’t great about Monster Prom XXL is its music. The same two or three songs play for the entire game and, while they are pretty good, they get very annoying after you’ve heard them loop a few hundred times.
Overall, if you consider yourself a fan of visual novels, dating sims or simply fun party games, Monster Prom XXL is a must play. Though it is best played with friends, it can be experienced entirely by yourself and have the same fun factor.
If you’re looking for a spooky, romantic competition to play with a group this Halloween (or, really, any time of the year), you can’t go wrong with Monster Prom XXL.
4.5/5 Torches
Review code provided by Those Awesome Guys. Game reviewed on a PlayStation 4 Pro.