When Monster Prom was first released back in 2018, it took the competitive dating simulator scene by storm. Well, it didn’t really “take it by storm.” Rather, it created a whole new subgenre that no other games have tried to replicate.
Though the game’s developers have been constantly updating the original Monster Prom, fans were desperate for a sequel. Instead of one sequel, however, four were announced, each focusing on different main characters from Monster Prom and featuring slightly different gameplay.
The first of these sequels, Monster Camp, is upon us. If you were hoping for innovation on Monster Prom’s formula, you won’t find much here, but if you simply wanted more Monster Prom, you won’t be disappointed.
Monster Camp sees much of the main cast of Monster Prom making their way to camp for summer vacation. Normal camps days are all fine and good, but everyone has their eyes set on the meteor shower coming on the last day of summer vacation.
You, as one of four playable protagonists, need to woo the hearts of one of the six eligible bachelors in order to get them to go to the meteor shower with you. This time, you can get with Damien, a demon, Calculester, a robot, Milo, a reaper, Dahlia, another demon, Joy, a witch, and Aaravi, a human/monster hybrid partnered with a living curse named Hex.
In terms of gameplay, Monster Camp is really just more Monster Prom. Each day, players have the choice of six different places they can go to in order to increase their stats. Depending on where you go, you’ll get to see different events and gain different stat boosts that will help you romance your chosen monster.
Monster Camp does mix the original game’s gameplay up a little bit, however. The way that you gain your base stats and determine which of the six main love interests you will try and romance is slightly different — but the base elements are still the same.
The biggest addition to Monster Camp is the drink system. In between in-game weeks, you are given drinks that will give you different buffs — or de-buffs — depending on which drink you get. This is a great way to shake up the normal formula that Monster Prom established and add a bit more randomness and challenge to games.
Of course, Monster Camp brings back the stellar writing found in Monster Prom. The game features 24 secret endings, 343 events, 1130 outcomes and 71 “special stuff,” meaning there is loads of content to be seen. Literally every single line of dialogue in Monster Camp made me smirk, if not bust out laughing.
All of the characters in Monster Camp are incredibly likeable and unique. Though almost all of the main love interests return from the first game, it is nice to see them fleshed out more. The designs of all of the new characters are fantastic, leaning into the “summer camp” vibe with characters resembling slashers, spider monsters and other horror classics. Chances are you’ll end up falling in love with a few characters during your time with Monster Camp.
Monster Camp may just be more Monster Prom, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Monster Prom is an amazing game, so its nice to see more from its developers, though I would have liked just a bit more innovation with this sequel. Also taking into account the fact that there are way less voice clips in Monster Camp and that I ran into a number of glitches while playing, its clear that Monster Camp isn’t the perfect sequel fans were hoping for.
With a little bit more development and updates, however, I’m sure Monster Camp will be as stellar as the original. As it stands now, Monster Camp is definitely not as good as the original, but it is still worth playing for fans and newcomers alike.
3.5/5 Torches