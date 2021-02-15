Starting over is hard. But with love, dedication and the right soil, anything can grow.
This is the central conflict and theme of the film “Minari,” which derives its name from a small herb that can grow almost anywhere. Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film follows the South Korean Yi family as they move to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. The movie is primarily spoken in Korean and is somewhat based on Chung’s own experiences growing up.
“Minari” is a beautiful film about family and the struggles that come with providing, maintaining and loving them. It’s quiet and reflective, letting the viewer soak in the Arkansas landscapes, the silence after a tense argument or the sound of a weak heart.
It’s safe to say that this will be considered one of the best films of the year.
The film primarily focuses on the Yi family. Steven Yeun plays the father Jacob Yi, Han Ye-ri plays his wife Monica, Noel Cho plays their daughter Anne and Alan Kim plays their young son David. About midway through the film, they are joined by Youn Yuh-jung, who plays the kids’ grandmother Soon-ja.
Everyone in the main cast does an excellent job portraying a family, with their individual personalities interwoven together. For example, Jacob is task-oriented and can get lost in his work, but he does so to provide for his family. Likewise, Monica stands by him while voicing her concerns for their situation. They do a uniquely special job at accurately depicting real families, especially the child actors.
The film is beautifully shot. Cinematographer Lachlan Milne shoots uncomplicatedly, but captures the serene beauty of the farm and the small trailer-like house that the Yi’s live in.
Everything is well framed and the film is quite warm. It’s filled with brilliant greens and the encompassing orange of sunshine.
The editing is great. Scenes never feel too long or too short. The overall tempo is consistent and lets the film breath. Along with the cinematography, the film isn’t afraid to stay on extended landscape or outdoor shots. It gives the film a wonderful sense of presence as it lets the audience reflect on the substance of the film.
The sounds of the film are superbly used. The score by Emile Mosseri is short, but it’s placed well and sounds beautiful. The film also utilizes different sounds for emphasis and to familiarize the audience with the farm. For example, young David has a weak heart, which overtakes other sounds in the film at points to demonstrate the strain being put on it.
This is a movie that deserves to be observed and reflected on. It takes time to let everything seep in. The actions and motivations of each individual character have deep implications that come out over the course of the film. Overtime, everything comes to fruition or destruction.
It takes love and dedication to cultivate and grow anything, whether that’s a family, a farm or a new life. Like the minari herb, it is possible to make that growth happen anywhere.
“Minari” is a film that will be remembered for a long time. It’s definitely among the best films of this year.
A24 produced and distributed “Minari.” It is being shown in a limit selection of theaters and through A24’s virtual screening rooms, which sell out constantly.
5/5 Torches