It’s become a rare occurrence to see a new romantic comedy be released in theaters, but what a return to form this is.
“Marry Me” is the newest film from Kat Coiro, with her last film being “A Case of You” but she has worked on several television shows including “Dead to Me.” It was written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill, and it’s based on the comic book of the same name by Bobby Crosby.
The film follows pop superstar Katalina “Kat” Valdez as she is set to marry her fellow pop star Bastian. But right before they are set to sing their duet and say their vows in concert and live for 20 million people, Kat finds out that Bastian cheated on her. Acting on her impulses, she decides to marry Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher and single father who happened to be in the crowd, changing both of their lives.
“Marry Me” is every classic romantic comedy that you can think of. The larger-than-life romance coupled with the overly dramatic story makes for a predictable experience. Despite that, it’s still a charming and engaging affair.
The film stars Jennifer Lopez as Kat and Owen Wilson as Charlie. The two have surprisingly great chemistry together, as they learn new things about each other after their rushed marriage. It’s undeniably adorable to watch them grow and actually fall in love, and they perform well given the tone and nature of the film. It’s cheesy for sure, but it works for what the movie is trying to do.
Some of the other performances in the film include Maluma as Bastian, John Bradley as Kat’s manager Collin and Sarah Silverman as Charlie’s friend Parker. These performances aren’t necessarily groundbreaking or particularly great, but they work for the movie. This isn’t the kind of film to be overly critical about the actors, mostly because they’re putting into the film exactly what they should be.
For the most part, the film follows the typical rom-com structure: the couple meets, continues seeing each other, date for a while, have a falling out and finally reconvene to cement their love. The main difference in this film is that the couple jumps straight into marriage within the first act, before figuring everything out later on.
Despite that predictability, it’s still fun to sit back and watch. It’s the kind of formulaic genre film where you can just sit back, relax and let yourself enjoy the romantic antics on screen. The sappy sequences, forced jokes and cute montages all work exactly as intended, and I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t having a great time.
Along with that, this is the kind of film where the technical aspects are bare-bones, only doing the minimum amount of work to function as a film. It all works together, but it’s not incredible by any definition of the word (not that it’s trying to be).
The cinematography has a few interesting shots, angles and movements, but it’s mostly pretty boring in its presentation. The editing has some well timed comedy cuts and the pacing is generally good. The score is lame and sappy, as it should be. On the other hand, the soundtrack is quite good, filled with big, pop love ballads that fit the large persona of Kat and Bastian.
There were a few strange moments where the film used Instagram live feeds for part of the presentation, as well as times where the camera quality dipped because it cut to the in-film cameras such as phones, paparazzi and Kat’s own documentary cameras. These moments are distractingly bad at times, and a somewhat interesting stylistic choice at other times.
“Marry Me” isn’t the best rom-com ever, nor is it trying to be. It’s a decent, cheesy and sappy film about two unlikely people jumping headfirst into a relationship. If you just say yes, you just might find yourself falling in love with this film.
There are several romantic comedies that are much better than this film. However, because this is one of the first major rom-coms to come out in recent years, it feels surprisingly refreshing. There’s just something about seeing a new one that is over halfway decent that just leaves the audience with feelings of wonder and love. It makes the world seem like a happier place.
More than likely, this film will be forgotten a few weeks after it comes out. It’s mostly here to cash in on Valentine’s Day as an easy date solution. But it’s such a fun experience to see another film like this again that it might sneak its way into being a rom-com classic in five years. Probably not, but a boy can dream.
Watching Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson as a couple, my heart swooned to say the least. It won’t be the best film of the year, but I loved every second of it.