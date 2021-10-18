Maple Lane Farms in Greenback, Tennessee, has been hosting their traditional corn maze for 23 years and counting. This year, the fall festivities continue with a new addition.
The farm dates back to the 1930s, but took off in the 90s. Bob Schmidt, original owner of Maple Lane Farms, started out the business just selling produce, but realized that he would increase profits by adding more attractions.
After Schmidt’s passing, his sister, Shirley, took over the business. In the spring and summer, the farm focuses on quality produce. In the fall, it prioritizes becoming a tourist destination for visitors of all ages.
Nick Brown, general manager and keeper of the farm, spoke about the beginnings of the farm, as well as his role in it.
“It originally just started with hayrides, but Bob Schmidt saw that there was a market for this agritourism stuff,” Brown said. “Beth and Shirley see to all the marketing and financial stuff, and I’m just kinda like the plowboy in the background, making the corn grow.”
Beth Anderson, Schmidt’s daughter, handles the finances around the farm. She agreed that each member has a different role in their various events.
“Back when we were a big 200-acre farm, Luke Bryan came here for three years in a row. That was pretty crazy, it was a huge operation,” Anderson said. “We had cooperation with the local police, fire department, a landing pad for a helicopter, EMS people, police on horseback, and they even had an arrangement with the railroad so the train wouldn’t run that night from 11 o’clock to the rest of the night. So it took a lot of people.”
Though their farm is not as large as it used to be, there is still more than enough room for all of the festivities just as the public remembers from their childhoods. Each member mentioned that they enjoyed serving their community, as well as tourists to the area. Brown also said that he grew up enjoying the farm.
“Now the kids that were coming here 20 years ago are now bringing their kids, so it’s kind of a traditional event for fall for everybody. Especially the school kids, you know, they always look forward to having a field trip.” Brown said. “That’s what makes it special to me.”
Creating the corn maze itself is a very long process, especially in their work with different brands, as well as with a design team. Every year a brand works with the farm by helping create a design for the maze that will promote their company. This year’s brand is LeafGuard, a rain gutter company.
“As soon as this one (the maze) shuts down we’ll start working on the next one. We’ll start the process early in November, and then take a break until March and work on it periodically through July. It’s kind of a year-round thing so everything goes according to plan, which it never does. But it works out.” Brown said.
Brown also explained that weather is the leading cause of setbacks for the maze. Nevertheless, he said that he finds a way for it to work out in the end.
The farm’s busiest time is October. Brown said there are events and field trips daily. Activities include hayrides, inflatable bounce house and slide, minimaze for kids, a full maze, a pumpkin patch and three different food vendors.
At dusk, the farm’s elaborate maze turns into a haunted corn maze, which runs from Oct. 22-31. The haunted maze normally recruits volunteers and local actors for plenty of jumpscares, a tradition that’s been available to the public just as long as the original maze.
This year, Maple Lane takes on a new attraction — The Haunted Barn by AMS Haunts.
“That’s every Friday and Saturday during the month of October. It’s more of a themed attraction with a storyline.” Brown said. “It’s different because it’s a walk through the forest with an old, dilapidated barn, so it’s a pretty neat deal. It’s a little more intense than the haunted maze. And there’s a hayride out to get dropped off at the entrance of the woods and walk up through the barn and bring you back to the hayride… If you survive.”
The new attraction will be $20 for all ages, and will also be opened on Oct. 31. Additional details on pricing and times are also available on Maple Lane Farms’s website.