Now that school has kicked off, it’s time to take a peek at some of the most exciting events happening in Knoxville this week. From craft beer to the Hobbit to hummingbirds, there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy.
Knoxville Craft Beer Week
Knoxville Craft Beer Week is happening from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29 at local breweries around Knoxville. While this event may have already started, there is much more to come later in the week.
The Einstein Simplified Comedy Improv Troupe
The Einstein Simplified Comedy Improv Troupe is coming to Scruffy City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Starting at 8:15 p.m., be prepared to laugh your socks off — or on, for the flip-flopped audience members.
WDVX Blue Plate Special
Ready for some real live music? WDXV is hosting the WDVX Blue Plate Special with Marjorie Senet and Liz Frame and The Kickers from noon to 1 p.m. inside the Knoxville Visitor’s Center on Gay Street.
“The Hobbit” at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre
If you haven’t gone to see “The Hobbit” at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre, don’t worry — this event will continue until Aug. 29. Showing times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Join Bilbo Baggins on his adventure through Middle Earth. Tickets are $12-$15 and available here.
“The Odd Couple” at the Theatre Knoxville Downtown
The Theatre Knoxville Downtown at 800 S. Central St. is showing “The Odd Couple (female version),” a Broadway contemporary comedy adaptation of the popular production and film adaptations. If you haven’t seen this one yet, the show runs Aug. 20 through Sept. 12 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available through the Theatre Knoxville Downtown website.
Erick Baker: The Everybody Needs a Good Time Tour
The Erick Baker: The Everybody Needs a Good Time Tour is coming to Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre on Aug. 27-28. According to the Bijou’s website, “Erick Baker is an Emmy Award-winning writer, TV show host and singer-songwriter.” Tickets are $49.50 and $29.50, and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
Second Bell Fest
Are you ready to “discover your new favorite local band, restaurant, retailer and comedian all in one day” in Knoxville’s new riverfront park? Also on Aug. 27-28, the Second Bell Fest will be in Suttree Landing Park starting at 5 p.m. both days.
First Lutheran’s Germanfest
It’s time to celebrate Germany’s culture, food and music at the First Lutheran Church and School. Experience what Germany has to offer on Saturday, Aug. 28 starting at 11 a.m., including beer, polka and much more. Prost!
Ijams Hummingbird Festival
Last but not least, fly down to Ijams Nature Center for Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings. The festival is on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children, $8 for general adult admission and $12 for the bird banding bundle. More information can be found here.