During the month of October, The Emporium Center in Knoxville will be presenting five new exhibitions brought to you by the Arts & Culture Alliance. There will be a free reception to kick off the new opening and it will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Emporium’s main gallery will feature “The League of Scruffy Photographers: Observing Knoxville” where 30 local photographers will present their work. In particular, this exhibition aims to explore the current world around us during these “unprecedented times.”
The balcony of the Emporium will feature “WTF” by Antuco Chicaiza. Chicaiza’s work is representative of his own life, including but not limited to his family, friends, cultural identity and political beliefs.
“‘WTF’ is a collection of past and newer work pertaining to the social and political issues that have been happening in our country: a chaotic collection which reflects the social climate of today,” Chicaiza said. “Enjoy the disorder and confusion, look around, reflect, ponder, and think to yourself... WTF.”
The North Wall will feature Kerry Remp’s “The Presidents: Layered Portraits in History.” Remp is a retired NASA engineer currently residing in Seymour, TN who has experience with paper works, needlework, quilling, sculpture and portraiture.
“[This] has been a series that I’ve wanted to create for some time,” Remp said. “For each President, I spend a few hours researching books, websites and podcasts so that I can incorporate some piece of their history into the portrait... I rarely create a piece with a preconceived notion of its final state.”
The Emporium’s Atrium will feature the Tennessee Artists Association, which is composed of artists with a variety of experience levels. This exhibition will present the 46th Fall Juried Show and will feature work by members of TAA.
The TAA has members of all artistic experience levels and meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
The Emporium’s display case will feature a selection of new works by Bryan Wilkerson, a native Tennessean, professor at Roane State Community College and creator and director of Artmobile – a travelling gallery and pop up space.
Wilkerson’s artistic experience tends to focus on ceramics and works for public viewing; however, he also works with design and drawing. His display will include “clever, kooky and quirky” pottery and wall art.
The Emporium Center is located at 100 South Gay St. in downtown Knoxville. They are currently asking visitors to wear masks and to maintain social distancing guidelines. Most works of art are for sale but would need to be purchased through the close of their respective exhibition.