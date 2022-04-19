For the Knoxville Cheese Festival’s experts, cheese is not a food, it's a lifestyle that they eagerly want to share with members of the community. The 2022 Knoxville Cheese Festival will take place from Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23 at the TAPestry Event Space and Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, located at 621 Lamar Street.
The event will offer a weekend full of cheese-filled fun as it returns for its second year, newly renamed from 2021’s “Come to Cheezus” with guest cheese professional and world cheese judge, Michael Landis, and owner of Euphoric Cheese Shop owner, Amy Burritt. This year, however, the festival will host double the number of cheese participants.
Over its three-day span, the festival aims to educate attendees about cheese pairings and artisanal cheese purchases, hosting events such as the do-it-yourself charcuterie class on Thursday night and a cheese and cider dinner on Thursday night that will allow for close conversations with professional cheese judges. For specific times and information, visit the full event schedule.
These events are important to Stephanie Carson, founder of the Knoxville Cheese Festival and co-owner of Gypsy Circus Cider, as she herself was a beginner in the world of cheese when she founded the festival. Now, thanks to the work of her cheese professionals, she has developed a greater knowledge and appreciation of the cheese-making world.
Carson explained her background in alcohol pairings, and how the cheese festival has evolved in just one year.
“I have been involved in craft beer festivals for the last 12 years, and the Cheese Fest was on my mind, and I was just kind of waiting to do it … It is just a passion project … This year, the difference is that there is just more. More cheese, more experts, more swag … The cheesemakers are just excited to display what they have,” Carson said.
Carson, who is not a registered cheese expert, attributes a lot of her current cheese knowledge to professionals like Landis, and the experiences that she had at last year’s festival. Many other community members who attended the 2021 festival feel as though they gained invaluable experiences, and are excited to return for this year’s events.
Khloe Meddler, a 2021 attendee and pharmaceutical technician, explained her experience with the festival and her anticipation for the upcoming festival.
“I remember reading about the festival on Instagram, and I had no idea what to expect. I have always loved cheese, but I never understood how complex it truly was, and the work that went into it. It was so fascinating … I can’t wait to attend this year,” Meddler said.
This year’s Cheese Festival returns during a time of transition from COVID-19 protocols, allowing for much more freedom in terms of activities and community involvement.
Carson explained the importance of cheese pairings as an art, especially during times of COVID-19.
“The pandemic taught all of us to generate some unique experiences. Really, it comes down to appreciating the art of making cheese, all that goes into it. Many cheesemakers are family-owned businesses, just like Gypsy Circus Cider. Giving them an experience that they can take home with them … when they go to the grocery store, they know that they can go to the cheese section, they can ask to sample cheeses, they can choose something to bring home. Maybe they can learn at the event that a cheddar goes really well with an IPA,” Carson said.
On Saturday, attendees with regular tickets will have the opportunity to go into the event center to try a variety of cheeses that have been shipped in from all over the world. Each cheese will have carefully curated pairing suggestions that they can then request from the bar. Landis and Burritt will also be on standby at the event to teach people about why the pairings specifically work together, and to receive feedback.
For those who enjoy the cheeses, there will be a limited amount available for sale on the day of the event. All proceeds from these sales will go to the non-profit organization Small Breed Animal Rescue of East Tennessee.
Tickets will be available online for the charcuterie class and Saturday showcase online or in-person on the day of the event.