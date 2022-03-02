Celine Reese, a newfound Knoxvillian, has established a creative career sharing other women's stories – whether it’s behind a lens or a microphone.
Co-owner of two businesses, Look for the Light Photo and Video and The Novelbound Podcast, Reese shares more about her inspirations, relationships and creative career.
“At the heart of my soul, I am a storyteller,” Reese said.
Celine Reese never stops creating. Amidst the pandemic, she and her friend Anna Jacobson created “Novelbound,” which she described as “a podcast from two BFFs with zero self control.”
“We told ourselves we would do this and continue to do this if it stayed a source of joy for us, and it has because we work so well together,” Jacobson said. “It is easy to work with someone who is your best friend.”
Originally, it was created to spread positivity and keep the close connection with her long distance friend, but it has flourished into a successful and entertaining literary troupe.
The laughter and banter between the two friends has led to inviting their favorite authors and fellow book lovers onto their podcast – which has accumulated over 15,000 followers on Instagram. Reese describes this outlet as “southern comfort food.”
It is her ability to cultivate community and relationships that forged the podcast into a success.
“When people choose to follow me to hear our stories or listen to our podcast, I want them to feel loved. I want them to feel like they aren't alone,” Reese said.
Reese pursued photography throughout college and, later, decided to make it her career. However, she attributes her pivoting of dreams to the time spent at home during the early days of the pandemic. Both her and Jacobson are now writing their own novels.
“The pandemic really changed a lot of those things for me, and I realized I don't want to give my life to my work like when I was traveling,” Reese said. “I can't be a woman of the world unless I am deeply anchored to my family.”
Reese has been the sole provider for her family for the last seven years because her husband is in medical school. She explained that he empowers her to be the strongest version of herself that she can be. The balance they have created through an equal partnership thrives in the support of each other and their dreams.
“The foundation of why I can be confident in myself is because I know I have someone to fall back on,” Reese said.
It is her partner that supports her, yet it is her family matriarchy that inspires her.
“A big thing that inspires me is my grandmother, my mother and my great grandmother. These women were incredible,” Reese said.
Lots of her passions have stemmed from the women of her family. Her great-grandmother had polio most of her life but was also a writer. Her grandmother shared a similar dream to Reese and was an unpublished photographer. She attributes these women with her desire to succeed and provide for her family.
The influence that these strong women have on Reese is reflected in all aspects of her life.
One way that you can see their impact is through her friendship with podcast partner, Jacobson, who has remained her rock and support on her entrepreneurship journey. Together they have created a women-focused community of followers that lift each other up and encourage one another to take risks, knowing there are friends to fall back on.
Reese doesn’t fail to mention, “Leslie Knope is my spirit animal.” Knope’s passion for hard work, friendship, compassion and support can clearly be seen in Reese’s journey.
She has dedicated herself to uplifting women and sharing stories on her platform that might not have been told otherwise. Reese has found success through telling other women’s stories.
“As my daughter is getting older, and as I've really learned about prioritization, my greatest successes are not monetarily … It's the building of a community,” Reese said.
Bringing people together through storytelling has been a powerful act of social change.
It is not just the building of community that motivates Reese, but also keeping her mental health in check. Half of her business was built on exhaustion into the late hours of the night. She advises young creators to follow these passions while focusing on themselves.
“You need to make time for yourself and rest first because that is so important,” Reese said. “I was so into hustling and ‘girl bossing,’ I grew and gaslit myself into exhaustion.”
The month of March is dedicated to reflecting on the overlooked contributions of women in society.
As a trailblazer, Celine Reese reminds women that they need a community of others to uplift them. When “girlbossing” becomes too much, she reminds us that it is the inspirations, people surrounding us and the ability to check in on ourselves that allows women to continue their passions.
As Leslie Knope reminds us, “Now go find your team. Get to work. Whatever that work is that you find worth doing. Do it, and find some people to love who’ll do it with you.”
Celine Reese can be contacted via phone at (208) 757-3174. More information on the podcast can be found at novelboundpodcast.com or through the Instagram handle novelboundpodcast. You can listen to the podcast on most streaming sites, like Spotify and Apple podcasts.