On Wednesday, June 9, beloved Knoxville drag performers Daphne Gloss, Twinkie McF**k, Glixch, Mel Boxx and Alexandra Cartier made a triumphant return to Knox Box Karaoke, each performing three numbers and showcasing their wide array of talents and personalities.
The show, called “Out of the Box,” was the first of four shows that they will be performing every Wednesday at 10 p.m. during Pride Month.
From the moment host Daphne Gloss opened the show in a light blue dress and pearls with a live vocal performance of “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, it was clear that the audience was in for many treats.
The makeup, which was done by Knoxville-based makeup and drag artist Chrissy Veigen, was impeccable. Rarely does a drag performer look as good in person as they do on social media, but all of them looked just as beautiful.
The first round of live vocal performances continued with McF**k’s campy performance of “Same Love,” where they wore a gorgeous patterned dress and red wig a la Sasha Velour. The two vocal highlights from the first round were Mel Boxx and Glixch, both giving impassioned vocal performances to “Mr. Brightside” and “Work Song” by Hozier.
Alexandra Cartier closed out the first round of the show with a performance of “Eenie Meenie” in an orange dress that emulated Velma from Scooby Doo and the audience clearly fell in love with her.
After a short break that allowed the audience to get acquainted with each other and try some of the cleverly named drinks, the performance resumed with even more energy.
Highlights from the second round included Gloss’s dazzling silver dress in her performance of Kali Uchis’s “Telepatía” and Alexandra Cartier’s empowering rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “People Like Us” featuring an iconic tearaway. The most riveting moment of the second act, however, was Glixch’s spectacular stunts and voguing during her performance of Rina Sawayama’s “Comme des Garçons."
Brief interludes from Gloss and McF**k helped to energize the audience and both showed off their seasoned hosting abilities.
The third act began with an energy that was sustained throughout the entire show. The fashion in the third act was easily the best of the night. Gloss donned a leather and denim combo that she pulled off with effortless grace, while Mel Boxx stunned in a white, yellow and grey floral patterned dress.
The undeniable highlight from the last act was McF**k’s stellar performance of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, a fitting song choice for their first show of Pride Month. Cartier closed the show with an energetic Carrie Underwood medley, giving the spectacular show the finale it deserved.
Now that many people are returning to the club scene after following precautionary measures, there seems to be a renewed interest in drag by the audiences and performers alike. Drag performance relies heavily on interaction with audience members and all of these performers did a wonderful job of including the audience in their performance.
According to an unknown audience member at the performance, “seeing drag live is a completely different experience than watching drag queens on TV.” The “Out of the Box” drag show proves this to be true.
Knox Box Karaoke will be hosting the “Out of the Box” drag show every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. during Pride Month.
To check out some of the works of the drag artists featured, you can follow them on their Instagram accounts: @daphne.gloss, @twinkiemcfuck, @melboxxknox, @its_the_glixch, @alexandra__cartier and @chrissyveigen.
Also, be sure to follow the Knox Box Karaoke Instagram page @knoxboxkaraoke.