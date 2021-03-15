After launching to generally positive reviews on PC mid last year, over-the-top action/simulation game Kill It With Fire has finally made its way to consoles.
The game, developed by UT alumni Casey Donnellan, puts players into a house overrun with spiders. The spiders infesting the house are not easily seen, however. Cleverly hidden throughout the house, players must uncover each of the spiders, killing them in new and creative ways.
Kill It With Fire feels like a game that was made for the internet era. Though it isn’t very long and its gameplay isn’t very deep, the comedy that ensues from each level makes the game perfect for YouTubers and Twitch streamers.
Each new level brings the stakes up to another level. Players start with a clipboard as their only weapon, but eventually get a revolver, shotgun, assault rifle, shurikens and even C4 explosives.
If this sounds like a bit much for a few spiders, that’s because it is: the game revels in the absurd feeling of bloodlust that many get when they see a spider within their own homes. By ramping the intensity and absurdity up to 11, Kill It With Fire successfully creates many intense and hilarious moments of gameplay.
Though the game isn’t very long, it gets by through including a number of optional challenges that players can complete in each level. Though you can progress by simply killing a certain number of spiders, you can gain upgrades — and simply have more fun — by attempting to do the extra challenges found in each level.
Many of these challenges are relatively simple, though they can become more complicated depending on how much damaged you inadvertently cause trying to butcher arachnids. Though many may take a few tries, the challenges are generally worth playing for the upgrades you can earn through completing them. Plus, they’re just plain fun.
It’s pretty clear that Kill It With Fire is a PC game ported to consoles. The game often requires pinpoint precision when aiming with its many weapons and quick response time that just isn’t possible on consoles.
Though the game does a fine job trying to keep up, many kills are missed due to this lag in response time. If you’re dying to play Kill It With Fire, PC is the way to go, but the console port does an alright job emulating the experience if it is your only option.
Overall, Kill It With Fire is an enjoyable game that will give you a ton of laughs. Though it isn’t very long, enjoyable gameplay and challenges scattered throughout each level make it worth playing, at least for a little bit. At only $15, Kill It With Fire is worth checking out on consoles, even if the game fares a bit better on PC.
Review code provided by tinyBuild. Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
3.5/5 Torches