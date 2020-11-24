A large chunk of this chapter doesn’t seem to have much purpose to it other than an attempt to create more of an emotional connection between the antagonist and Yasuho.
Even though we already know they have a history together, the chapter starts out with a prolonged flashback showing a meeting from her childhood Yasuho doesn’t remember.
Truly, the only point to it is likely to establish more of an emotional investment, but at this point defeating Tooru has high enough personal stakes for everyone involved that the flashback seems unnecessary.
What is particularly striking, though, is that the flashback subtly reveals that Yasuho has had her stand ability since her childhood. This may be a retcon, or it may be that Araki forgot.
Despite this, Yasuho’s agency in this battle is striking as you don’t see that from female characters often in the “JoJo” franchise.
Sure enough, “Stone Ocean” featured a host of strong female characters, but that was 20 years ago. Outside of Jolyne and Hermes, Yasuho takes a being a female character in “JoJo” to a really unique place in order to take the reigns for herself.
Not only is she taking initiative and boasting a cool, calm presence in the face of calamity — in contrast to the floundering Joshu at her side — she’s simultaneously figuring out and deciphering a method to defeat the antagonist.
Though she’s fighting in order to save Josuke, or to impart on Josuke the method of winning, Yasuho isn’t just sacrificing her life for the hero as many “JoJo” characters have in the past.
Alongside the strength coming from Yasuho’s character, enlisting the help of Kei was an unexpected turn.
If you don’t recall, Kei is a Joestar herself, being Josuke’s incognito sister.
If Kei somehow managed to touch Tooru and activate her Stand ability “Born This Way,” there might be a unique situation of having two long range auto-Stands attacking the opposite user at the same time.
Such a situation has never happened in the “JoJo” franchise.
This also leads the manga toward its finale. Once Rai, Josuke, Kei and Yasuho are all linked together, the final face off against Tooru and his Stand “Wonder of U” can begin.
Up to this point, Araki has done a fantastic job of introducing the abilities of “Wonder of U” and giving readers the necessary backing to respect the stakes of the story.
In this chapter, Tooru verbally tells Yasuho if she does anything to help Josuke, she will immediately die. If we hadn’t spent the last 10 or so chapters experiencing the oddity of “Wonder of U’s” powers, his threats would come off as empty because the reader wouldn’t have a reason to believe him.
We know he can kill Yasuho instantly with his Stand, so his threats now have weight behind them. It is a case of a character telling the audience something, but it’s okay because it is backed by extensive showing.
Readers feel the stakes of the story because we’ve visually seen just how real the stakes are.
4/5 Torches