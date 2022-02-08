Sometimes, sitting down to watch a bunch of guys laugh at each other as they get brutalized and borderline tortured is the best form of comedy there is.
After 12 years, Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back with “Jackass Forever.” It’s directed by Jeff Tremaine and written by too many people to list. Some notable writers include Knoxville, Colton Dunn, Eric André, Sarah Sherman and Spike Jonze (yes, that Spike Jonze).
The film is a series of stunts, pranks and tests that the Jackass crew all partake in. There are over 30 stunts in total in the film after a Godzilla recreation for the opening title sequence.
“Jackass Forever” is a laugh riot. It strings wall-to-wall stunts and comedy throughout the film. It’s definitely not for everyone, but if you know what you’re getting into, then you’re sure to bust a gut laughing.
The main crew includes Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy. Some newer cast members brought in are Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin (of Odd Future fame), Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka and Jasper’s dad Compston “Darkshark” Wilson. Finally, there are several guest appearances throughout the film.
Nearly everyone subjects themselves to physical abuse for the sake of comedy. It’s a little hard to tell, but it seemed like Ehren received the brunt of it. For example, the four-part Cup Test with Ehren is both one of the most painful to watch series of events put to film and one of the funniest.
Some of the best pranks in the film include the Electric Dance, Silence of the Lambs, the Dum Dum Game, the Quiet Game, the Punching Bag, the Underwater Fart Fire and the concluding Vomitron. A lot of these provided hard laughter mixed with groans at the unpleasantness on screen. Nearly every prank and stunt will have someone in the audience looking away, wincing or verbally denying the actions on screen, sometimes all at once and always with laughter thrown into the mix.
There are a few pranks that are either too short-lived to make an impact or just end up making the audience feel bad. A great example is the Marching Band, where six of the guys in uniform and with instruments jump onto a speeding treadmill and fly into the wall. It’s funny, and then the reality kicks in that they are seriously injured.
But there’s good humor amongst the cast, as they and the audience know that this is par for the course for Jackass. They wouldn’t be doing it otherwise. That makes it such a fun experience to sit down with a huge audience and collectively laugh, gasp and wince at the painful jokes happening before our eyes.
“Jackass Forever” is an excellent comedy. The pain-inducing stunts lead to some of the best belly laughs you can find, and it’s the kind of comedy that replicators can only dream of capturing.
Jackass is a very specific type of comedy. It’s usually the lowest common denominator, relying on genitalia and gross out shocks for its humor. It’s often hard to watch or just plain disgusting. But it works, and it works well.
It’s a hard form of comedy to pull off. If you do it wrong, it leaves the participants injured and the audience not laughing. But part of Jackass’ success lies in the fact that they only do it to themselves. They don’t put anyone else into the danger that they run into, and they run into it with glee.
They’re having fun (granted dangerously), and in turn, the audience is having fun. It’s the kind of film that your dad will love and talk about how wrong it all is, saying so as he gasps for breath in-between huge fits of laughter.
For the record, I only looked away during the spider bite slow-motion sequence. My dad looked away a bit more. But we don’t regret experiencing one of the funniest films of the year.
Author’s note: There is no review score for this film. It’s difficult to quantify the quality of a movie that is basically just prank clips strung together into a feature-length film. If I had to, it’s probably about 3 ½ out of 5 Torches, and that’s because it’s hilarious. But humor is subjective, so if you find it funny, you’ll love it.