Detective stories aren’t very uncommon in fiction. From Sherlock Holmes to Detective Conan, it feels like we get a new story following sleuths just about every week.
“i tell c,” the latest manga to join “Weekly Shonen Jump,” appears to be another one of these stories at first glance. However, once readers get a few pages into its first chapter, it reveals itself to be much more.
This series is, for all intents and purposes, the debut manga for mangaka Kazusa Inaoka. Inaoka previously published “Kimi Wo Shinryakuseyo!” on the digital edition of “Shonen Jump” back in 2018, but it only ran for a few chapters and failed to break into the English market. “i tell c,”however, is debuting on the main “Weekly Shonen Jump” magazine, putting Inaoka in the major spotlight for the first time.
“i tell c” follows Atsushi Tagame, a famous actor. After one of his friends is seemingly murdered by a stalker, he’s questioned by detectives about the murder. Before they can make too much headway, however, Tagame begins to realize that he may have a dangerous stalker himself.
Inaoka does a fantastic job of subverting readers’ expectations during the first chapter of “i tell c.” For most of the chapter, readers are under the impression that Tagame will be the series main character. Towards the end of the chapter, however it is revealed (SPOILERS) that the woman stalking Tagame is actually Risa Aioi, a detective with the Tokyo Police.
Aioi is one of Tokyo’s best detectives, almost always catching the criminals she sets her eyes on. The way she does this, however, is a bit unconventional: Aioi falls deeply in love with all of the criminals she is tasked with arresting. She ends up exposing their guilt through aggressive (almost certainly illegal) stalking, but her results are so good that the police let her do whatever she wants.
This is a fantastic set up for a series. The sky really is the limit here, with tons of potential for interesting villains, story arcs and situations for the main characters. Aioi herself makes for a great lead, with a wonderful character design and a compelling backstory.
The series’ other two main characters, brother detectives Ukon and Sakon Futatsuki. Though they weren’t explored very much in this chapter, they have the potential to be good leads. The “eager younger brother and serious older brother” trope is a bit generic, but Inaoka seems to have the writing skills to make them interesting characters.
What really helps the first chapter of “i tell c” stand out is its art. Inaoka presents some insanely well drawn panels that really build up the creepy mood as Aioi stalks her “blight in white armor.” If the rest of the series continues to bring us art like this, readers are in for a visual treat.
“i tell c” may be one of the best new series to debut in “Weekly Shonen Jump” in the past year or so. With a phenomenal first chapter, this series has the potential for great success.
4.5/5 Torches