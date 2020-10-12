If you’ve seen one Adam Sandler movie, you’ve seen them all. It’s a common sentiment shared among movie goers, yet “Hubie Halloween” proves why this particular style of movie works. Not only is “Hubie Halloween” a legitimately funny movie, but it also comes close to some of Adam Sandler’s classic films like “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy.”
Set in the town of Salem, “Hubie Halloween” follows Hubie, a middle-aged man-child who loves Halloween. Hubie’s obsession with Halloween is only exceeded by his need to protect the people of Salem, and this makes him a prime target for many of the film’s pranks.
While Hubie isn’t necessarily charming, he is certainly interesting to watch. Hubie is a sort of wholesome idiot who cares about the people around him, even his worse bullies. What also makes Hubie so entertaining to watch is just how good he is at countering many of the pranks levied at him. One of the running gags is that Hubie has had so many things thrown at him over the years that he’s developed Neo-like reflexes to dodge anything thrown his way.
While not every joke sticks the landing, “Hubie Halloween” pumps out so many at a blistering pace that even if you don’t like one gag, chances are you’ve already moved on to another one. One of the movie’s strengths is how it focuses on slapstick and leans heavily on how ridiculous it can push itself.
One example of this is a subplot where Hubie suspects his new neighbor, Walter, may in fact be a werewolf, and Hubie’s investigation lands him into some crazy situations.
Speaking of Walter, the supporting cast is stacked with plenty of goofy characters. Walter is played by a wonderfully weird Steve Buscemi, who’s eccentrics and odd dialogue makes him a fun side character.
Another Happy Madison alum, Kevin James, has some brief but goofy moments as well. He plays the sheriff of Salem and is a great straight man to the weirdness of everyone in Salem. There are also a few more surprise cameos that are sure to elicit a laugh, but I’ll leave that to you to uncover.
Of course, it’s not all hijinks and jokes, as it wouldn’t be a Halloween movie without at least a faint dash of horror. Just days before the Salem Halloween festivities, a patient at a nearby mental asylum has escaped, and someone is abducting Salem’s people in these elaborate traps.
Both Hubie and the rest of Salem try to uncover who is behind the disappearances, and the mystery leads to a surprisingly dark twist. Who is actually behind the Halloween kidnappings is a great tease, and the movie does an excellent job of throwing in enough deflections and red herrings to keep you guessing.
“Hubie Halloween” feels like a seasonal update to the type of comedy that Sandler is best known for. Those who go into this movie with that expectation are bound to come away pleased. It’s a solid comedy that is bound to put people in spirit of Halloween, and it’s a better experience shared with friends.
“Hubie Halloween” is available for streaming only on Netflix.
3/5 Torches