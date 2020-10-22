One of the biggest complaints about the current-gen consoles was how little memory was available on these systems, forcing most players to have to invest in external hard drives just so they could hold on to more of their games.
Just to give you an idea, the internal storage size of both the base Xbox One and PS4 on release was 500GB. Call of Duty: Warzone, one of best-selling free-to-play games on the market right now, comes in at a whopping 165GB! This means that one of the most popular and accessible games out there will take up nearly a third of your hard drive space.
Built-In Storage on Next-Gen
So how do the next-gen consoles fare? By a fair margin actually. The PS5 will have 825GB of internal memory, and the Xbox Series S will have 512GB while its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, will have 1GB of storage space. While this may not appear to be that great of a leap in memory size, all of these consoles have the same advantage: they are using SSD for memory.
For those who are unfamiliar, SSD refers to solid-state drives. These gadgets differ from your normal HDDs (hard disk drives) as they are normally faster and smaller in physical size. According to Gaming Bolt, part of the reason why current-gen games are so big is because they need bigger file sizes to deal with the slower performance of the HDDs. However, SSDs could theoretically minimize the need for such huge download sizes.
However, even knowing this, players will still probably want to expand the storage of their new consoles and take advantage of the faster load times of the SSDs. Both Microsoft and Sony have shared how their next-gen consoles will allow players to expand their storage.
Expanded Storage on the PlayStation 5
Let’s start with Sony as their method is a little more complex. During their PS5 teardown video, it was revealed that the PS5 would include a dedicated slot inside the console where players can put in their own SSD. This does mean that players will have to remove one of the side panels of the PS5, it does not appear to be too difficult to do.
While Sony so far has not revealed their own official SSD expansion accessory, this does mean that player’s have the flexibility to purchase their own SSDs and install them inside the console. However, it should also be noted that it is best to wait until Sony reveals an official list of SSDs that would be compatible with the PS5 so that you don’t make a poorly timed purchase.
Expanded Storage on the Xbox Series X/S
On the Xbox side of things, the solution is easier but also potentially more expensive. Microsoft has partnered up with Seagate, a hard drive manufacturer, to create their own SSD expansion cards.
These cards come in at $219.99, nearly half the price of the Series X itself, but they also provide 1TB of SSD memory and are easy to plug right into your Series S or X. Not to mention, this is an official product licensed by Microsoft, so players won’t have to worry about whether the SSD they purchase is compatible with the system or not.
Finally, it should also be noted that if you have been using external HDDs for your PS4 or Xbox One, you can actually plug these into the new consoles and have them work. From there, if you wish to take advantage of the SSD, simply transfer the game over from the external HDD to the internal SSD. With the better performance of the newer consoles, this shouldn’t be as difficult to pull off.