You have probably heard it before: young voters form one of the largest voting groups in America, yet they are also historically the voting group with the lowest rates of turnout. According to research conducted by the Brookings Institution, millennials and Gen Z now make up 37% of the eligible voting population, rivalling the Baby Boomer generation that has long dominated American elections as the voters with the highest turnout.
However, in recent years getting the youth vote feels like chasing after a golden goose egg. Getting the younger generation to vote has always been an elusive task. Millennials and Gen Z are more attuned with the internet and social media, and this younger generation is far more resistant to traditional advertising than older ones.
So how do you get the youth vote?
Apparently, by going to where most of them are: online. U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar joined a group of popular Twitch Streamers for three hours to play video games and encourage young Americans to vote early. And what better game to play than Among Us, a game that has taken the internet by storm.
The stream proved to be a huge success, coming in at over 400,000 viewers, making it the third-largest stream on Twitch in its entire history.
In an interview with the BBC, games industry analyst Louise Shorthouse commented on the game’s success.
“I do think it's a very smart way to raise voting awareness pre-election, especially amongst the notoriously hard-to-reach Gen Z,” Shorthouse said.
While some may be quick to dismiss a “move” like this, keep in mind that representatives Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are both young elected officials that have become the face of the younger generation getting involved in politics.
One of the most important parts of voting is not just having a say in the policies you want to see enacted, but it is also about being a part of the process and seeing your own voice represented in the government.
Why does it matter if I vote?
When it comes to elections, there can be a sense of defeatism at the root of why some choose not to vote. Some may ask, how can one vote change anything and represent my voice?
It is important to remember that the right to vote is not just one of the rights we have as American citizens — voting is the core foundation of how a democracy must function. That is why every single vote matters. If you choose not to take agency and vote, you allow others to make that choice for you.
The 2020 election is set to be a transformative one for our nation, and young voters are making their voices heard. According to research conducted by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts College, more than 3 million young voters — ages 18-29 — have already either voted early or through absentee ballots as of Oct. 21.
These numbers are record-shattering. Just to give you an idea, in the same study, 257,720 young people in Texas have already voted. Comparing this to the 2016 election during the same time — 44,107 votes — that is nearly five times the voter turnout compared to the 2016 election.
Votes like these are transforming the election map. States that have historically been safe states, like Georgia and Texas, are now becoming battleground states. The youth vote is rising in America, and early voting can be just a preview of what is to come on Election Day.