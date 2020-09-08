“High School Family” is the newest work from the manga author Ryo Nakama, previously known for his gag series “Isobe Isobee Monogatari: Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo.”
Whereas his previous work took place in Edo-period Japan and used art from that period, “High School Family” is a contemporary comedy centered around the premise that an entire family enrolls as first years in the same high school at the same time.
Kotaro, the protagonist and true high school aged freshman, isn’t a willing participant in this arrangement, and feels his high school experience is being tarnished by his family. Meanwhile, his father, mother, elementary-aged sister and cat all only seek to achieve their dreams of being in high school.
Yes, you read that right.
While “High School Family” does used stylized, cartoony art typical of gag manga, and more importantly does its best to be funny on every page, it likely won’t fare well among audiences outside of Japan.
It’s well known that gag manga are hard to translate as cultural references and idioms don’t easily carry over, but “High School Family” takes the difficulty even further by centering the entire premise of the manga around a meta-commentary on how high of a pedestal high school is placed within the Japanese cultural zeitgeist.
Even so, foreign readers can still enjoy this manga.
Firstly, the protagonist Kotaru reacts in relatable, if not exaggerated ways to his family’s absurd behavior. His father is the most bizarre actor, but his little sister follows suit in her ridiculous dialogue. Though the mother hasn’t done much, the cat gets uglier the longer you look at it, and it too has been accepted to the high school.
Though the art appears childlike at first glance, the style is purposeful and adds to the humor. It allows for humorous facial expressions and simplistic art without jarring style changes between panels.
It furthermore highlights the issue that plagues Kotaru. He doesn’t want his family to ruin his high school life, but by him being an average high schooler, he is outshined by his family who are too odd to avoid notice.
At a craft level, “High School Family” creates comedy by forcing the reader to process the absurd situations at the same rate Kotaru does, allowing for the reader to sympathize with his immediate reactions. Meanwhile, it pairs these responses from Kotaru with dialogue that is taken seriously by all other characters.
Every panel consists of his family being all too serious about their dreams, goals and actions, despite how ridiculous it appears to Kotaru and the reader.
You will, of course, need to suspend your disbelief to enjoy this manga. Even though the characters take themselves seriously (Kotaru excluded), the manga is dependent on the fact that nothing that is happening should be happening.
The biggest issue the manga has is that for full enjoyment readers need to have a general awareness of Japanese culture and have been exposed to enough Japanese humor beforehand. That’s not an issue for the manga’s demographic, though.
Based on the first two chapters, “High School Family” has the potential for success, but high school is a common setting within the genre, so it could struggle to not feel stale among a saturated field.
3.5/5 Torches