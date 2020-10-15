Can you believe we’ve made it through a few weeks of autumn already?
Fall is upon us — we are in the middle of October and Halloween is near. Here are a few events happening this month where you can safely get your Halloween on.
Boo at the Zoo
The Knoxville Zoo will continue to hold its annual Boo at the Zoo event this year. If you’re looking for family-friendly fun, this might be for you! Visitors will travel the trails throughout the zoo all the while filling bags with Halloween treats and candy. Animals and treats — what more could you ask for?
Boo at the Zoo will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15-18 and Oct. 22-25. The cost of admission is $9 for passholders, $10 for non-passholders and children under 4 are free.
Yoga at the Zoo
The Knoxville Zoo will host Yoga at the Zoo this year for one day only: Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Costs are a bit higher than Boo at the Zoo, coming in at $45 per ticket. This is an adult only event, however, beginning with a champagne toast. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a special prize for best costume, with all proceeds going to the zoo.
Safety and social distancing guidelines will be followed for this event. Tickets may be purchased online.
Oakes Farm
What is Halloween without pumpkins? Oakes Farm is celebrating their 20-year anniversary this year. Here, you may take a hayride or a trail walk to get your pumpkin for carving or cooking! Tickets must be purchased online because they are limiting capacity due to the ongoing pandemic. Masks will be required in the barn, on the hayride and in restrooms, where social distancing is not possible.
The farm also features a variety of mazes – corn maze, Punchin' Pumpkins Maze Race, hay maze – and more activities such as tug-of-war, steer roping and corn hole. They are open Oct. 1 thru Nov. 1: Thursday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Paranormal Adventure Tours
Knoxville’s Paranormal Adventure Tours is self-labeled as America’s first investigation-based paranormal adventure tour. They offer two types of tours: the Market District tour and the Special History tour. The former features “where a famous 3 way homicide took place, where the dead were prepared, where the Children’s spirits are at play, and where a notorious fire occurred which claimed many.” The history tour features information about Knoxville’s experience with the Spanish Flu.
Other private tours are also available upon request. They will hold a special tour in Briceville on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The aforementioned tours will go on between now and Oct. 30, twice daily at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Market Square. Tickets may be purchased online.
The Spirits Within
The Ramsey House of Knoxville will be hosting a “spooky, candlelit tour” of the historic Ramsey House. The tour will possibly answer questions about the mysterious men, women and children who “haunt” the house. It will also feature a telling of ghost stories and folklore with s’mores and refreshments available – bonfire side – before and after the tour.
Tickets are suggested to be reserved online since only one group will be hosted at a time. Payment is accepted upon arrival. Tickets are $12 for anyone over 12 years old. Until further notice, masks are required in buildings.