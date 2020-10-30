Run. Slice. Die. Repeat. This is the core gameplay loop of Ghostrunner, the cyberpunk (no, not the one you’re thinking of) hack-n-slash from All in! Games. And trust me on this one, you will be doing the third part a lot.
Ghostrunner is a first-person action-platformer. You are a Ghostrunner: futuristic ninjas with superhuman agility and a wicked katana. After being defeated by a Doctor Octopus look-a-like, you awaken without your memories and the urge to stab some bad guys.
When you get down to it, Ghostrunner’s level design is broken up between two segments. There are extended platforming sections where a voice dumps plot info into your ear and large parkour arenas littered with mooks to murder.
Combat is a deadly mix of parkour and visceral sword slashing. Both you and everyone else in the game are a glass cannon, meaning anyone can die in one hit. While you are only armed with a katana, most enemies are armed with guns, meaning you’ll need to use your parkour skills to stay ahead of your foes. Ghostrunner is an unforgiving game and will swiftly punish any misstep on the player’s part.
Ghostrunner is simple in terms of its gameplay. You have a sword you can slash with and some basic parkour maneuvers. Don’t expect to be performing any fancy combos with your sword either.
Besides a few extra abilities you gain throughout the game, like a powerful air blast you fire from your hands, the only notable ability you have is the dash. The dash provides the player a quick dodge that can be used to either dodge an attack or close the gap on a platform. It’s pretty handy and, when used in mid-air, it will allow the player to slow down time and poise themselves for a strike. This move alone is great for setting up some badass ninja moments.
Knowing that failure can be behind any enemy or any bullet makes combat exhilarating. Walking into a combat arena is more like entering a puzzle room. As you die over and over, you will find the optimal routes and which enemies to prioritize. When you finally do clear a tough room of enemies, it can be a rewarding experience. Yet, more often than not, repeated deaths lead to frustration.
Ghostrunner takes clear inspiration from similar games of the genre, like Hotline Miami and Katana Zero with its style of one-hit combat. It stumbles in its execution though because, unlike those other games, it lacks the necessary polish that makes those other games fun. Ghostrunner walks the razor’s edge of being challenging and frustrating, and it ultimately fails in that balancing act.
The parkour mechanics are what let Ghostrunner down. Don’t get me wrong; when it works, it looks and feels spectacular. However, the crutch of the parkour gameplay, the wall running, is an inconsistent mess. There have been countless times where I’ve had to plummet to my death or eat a stray bullet to the head because my character decided to slam his face into a wall instead of running on it.
It seems to be an issue where the game struggles to decide whether your wall running connects or fails, and in a game that demands constant focus and flow, it gets irritating fast.
Not only can getting the wall running to actually work be enraging but dismounting from the wall feels clumsy and awkward. Jumping from a wall should grant you a boost, but this is ultimately a dice roll of whether the game decides to give it to you or not. Sure, 85% of the time, it will give it to you. But that pesky 15% can really grate on you.
The worst offender of this comes in at the last level which becomes a brutal test of your parkour capabilities with a stream of moving walls being your only means of traversal. The cracks in the game really start to show in that last section, and it just left a bad taste on what should have been an adrenaline-pumping sprint to the finish.
This probably all sounds like nitpicking, but consider, in this parkour game, where you spend much of your time sprinting off of walls and depending on reliable jumps to clear gaps and connect to other walls, how irritating it can be when it only works most of the time.
You’re already dying enough as it is to the enemies, adding on top of that with the game choosing not to work only raises the frustration even more. The parkour is clumsy in Ghostrunner and could stand to learn a few lessons from its contemporaries like Titanfall 2 and Mirror’s Edge.
Ghostrunner’s story is incredibly unremarkable. Most of it is long exposition dumps from admittedly decent voice actors. There are a few twists and turns, but considering most of the plot occurs off-screen, it’s hard to find any reason of why you should care about anything happening. It doesn’t help that the major “twist” in the story you can see coming within the first 15 minutes of the game..
Ghostrunner shows so much potential in its gameplay. When the parkour and melee combat line up, it becomes something truly special to behold. However, with its inconsistent parkour and very short runtime (it takes roughly 7 hours to complete), there just isn’t much on offer here. Collectibles might lend some replay value, but with its very linear level design, Ghostrunner feels more like a glorified demo than a full-blown game.
Even at a $30 price tag, it’s a difficult game to recommend. Speedrunners may find their favorite game here, but for everyone else, you'd be better off holding on to those $30 for something more substantial coming soon.
Overall, Ghostrunner is an imperfect game that has the gall to demand perfection from the player, and that is its greatest sin.
2.5/5 Torches
Game reviewed on Xbox One X.