For over a year now, The Coalition has poured so much love and hard work into Gears 5. The game has enjoyed a steady flow of new maps, returning multiplayer characters and new multiplayer modes, with all of this being free.
Now, in a surprise twist, the Coalition has dropped a whole new story campaign for Gears fans to sink their teeth into.
Instead of following Kait and her squad’s story, Hivebusters focuses on Scorpio Squad, a band of three soldiers tasked with destroying a Swarm hive on the islands of Pahanu. The new crew is made up of three misfits: Lahni, Kerrigan, and Mac, and you might actually recognize them as the default characters you begin with in Gears 5’s coop experience, Escape mode.
It turns out that Hivebusters is actually a prequel to the Escape mode and both fleshes out these characters as well as explaining the origin behind certain gameplay mechanics like the Venom bomb.
Hivebusters is the perfect excuse for players to return to Gears 5, and this is especially true for owners of the Series X/S. Its no secret that next-gen console owners are hungry for games to really show off the power of their new systems. Luckily, Hivebusters comes at the same time as the next-gen optimization patch for Gears 5.
Promoting better framerates and resolutions, Hivebusters is a technical treat. In particular, lighting looks better than it did than the base version of the game, and the water effects on Pahanu are crisp and vibrant. For owners of the Series S and X, don’t miss out on this DLC.
In terms of story, Hivebusters opts for a lighter tone, and while its story of a ragtag crew learning to work together isn’t especially new, the writing and voice acting sells the dynamic of the squad. Each character is interesting in their own way, and while it is somewhat eye-rolling when the squad does start referring to each other as family, it isn’t entirely unearned.
The story also marks the return of fan-favorite Hoffman who has been noticeably absent since Gears of War 4, and he is still just as surly here as he was in the original trilogy.
What Hivebusters does well is bringing back the same exciting action set pieces and crunchy combat of the original campaign. At the same time, the Hivebusters campaign is more linear and puts the player right into the action more frequently. These include memorable shootouts like making a stand at a crash site on the beach or battling off Swarm as your squad rides down a river of lava.
Hivebusters also allows Scorpio Squad to bring their signature abilities from the Escape mode into the campaign, making each squad member feel distinct and not just a change of voice when you select them.
Lahni comes equipped with an electric knife, making her deadly in close quarters. Mac comes with a frontal shield that makes him perfect to return fire on tougher units like Snipers and Scions, and Kerrigan can drop an ammo resupply in a pinch. Even better, upgrades for each character’s abilities are sprinkled throughout the levels and can alter the behavior of these abilities drastically.
Hivebusters is fun throughout, and it is even better when playing with a friend. While the campaign does clock in at somewhere between three to four hours, it is certainly worth a playthrough for anyone who loves the Gears series.
The DLC alone comes in at a hefty $25, however, and does not offer enough new to justify the price. However, the DLC is free for Game Pass Ultimate members as well as a copy of Gears 5 to play it on. For any subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate, it would be insane to pass up on this value.
Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
3.5/5 Torches