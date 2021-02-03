January proved to be a great month for Xbox Game Pass, offering up a wide variety of new games joining the service. From a console exclusive horror game to a absurdist puzzle game, this selection of Game Pass Picks will give a nice range for all players.
The Medium
In the vein of classic horror titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, The Medium is a supernatural horror game developed by Bloober Team exclusively for the Series S and X. In The Medium, you take control of Marianne, a woman who possesses the ability to peer into both the real world and the world of spirits.
Players will travel to the decrepit Niwa Resort as they work to uncover not only what happened there, but also the source of Marianne’s powers. If you want to know more about The Medium, be sure to check out our review here!
Cyber Shadow
For those looking for a more retro experience, take a glance at Cyber Shadow. In Cyber Shadow, you play as Shadow, a cybernetic ninja who fights to avenge his clan after they are wiped out by synthetic androids.
This game is retro in not only its art and music, but also in its difficulty. Expect to die and fight a lot in this action platformer. Players seeking a fun but challenging experience will find their fix here.
Yakuza Remastered Collection
Yakuza fans, rejoice! The Yakuza Remastered Collection has joined Game Pass, and this means you are getting not one, not two, but three full games to dive into. The Remastered Collection includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, and all have been given a 1080p resolution and 60fps bump.
The Yakuza games follow Kazuma Kiryu, a no-nonsense brawler with a complicated history with the Yakuza families. Gaining notoriety as the Dragon of Dojima, players will forge his legend in Yakuza’s signature over-the-top brawls and insane variety of side games.
Expect each title to provide hours and hours of content to playthrough. And, if you’re new to the franchise, Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2 are also available on Game Pass.
Donut County
Looking for a chill physics-based puzzler with an offbeat sense of humor? Donut County is right up your alley. In Donut County you play as a hole. That’s right, you’re a big hole that grows even larger the more objects you consume. You start off humble at the beginning, swallowing up garden gnomes and bricks, but eventually graduate to taking down whole buildings.
The main cast of characters is a mischievous raccoon named BK and his human friend, Mira. Not only is the gameplay in Donut County good simple fun, but the interactions between characters like BK and Mira are genuinely funny in their own way. So be sure to visit Donut County, where you come for the fun puzzles, and stay for the great characters.
Injustice 2
Injustice 2 is a top-notch fighting game from the veterans at Netherrealm Studios, the developers of the Mortal Kombat series. Expect a wide cast of characters from the DC universe like Batman, Supergirl and Black Canary. Injustice 2 also features a surprisingly robust campaign as a fractured Justice League must come together to fend off an invasion from Braniac.
Another thing to note is that Injustice 2 also features a robust DLC cast. Not only does it include DC favorites like Red Hood and Black Manta, but also a few characters from other franchises. One of the standouts is Hellboy, one of the best comic book characters. This half-demon paranormal investigator brings his wit that is just as blunt as his Right Hand of Doom.
Also joining him is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. All 4 brothers join the fight with each of them featuring their own unique move sets and appearances. While the DLC does not come with Game Pass, Game Pass does offer a nice discount on all DLCs for games that are part of the service.