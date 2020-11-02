If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, then you realize by now how massive the collection has grown, and each month brings a whole wave of fresh new games. With some great new additions and updates this past October, we’re going to recommend the top picks on Game Pass.
Katana Zero
Katana Zero is a slick and stylish platformer with an edge. You play an assassin whose superhuman reflexes allows him to slow time. Armed with only a katana, you will need to use swift action and careful planning to survive.
You can go down in one shot, but that’s okay! Each death will provide a learning experience on who to attack and how to use your environment to your advantage. While slo-mo slashing guards and parrying bullets back to their sender is a treat, the real victory is setting a plan in motion and watching it succeed.
The gameplay is only half of what makes Katana Zero so good. Katana Zero absolutely oozes with style and confidence. From its pixelated graphics and VHS aesthetic, to its dark and heavy synth soundtrack, this game is certain to pull you into its world.
The story is also very good as it balances between being dark, humorous and genuinely heartfelt. While the colors are vivid like an 80’s action film, the heart of the story is one that deals with PTSD, drug abuse, grey morality and a shot for redemption. The game’s narrative is an absolute trip, but if you love neo-noir films like Drive, then I can’t recommend this game enough.
Wasteland 3
When Wasteland 3 first released, it was unfortunately burdened with bugs. The frame rate would constantly tank, load times were excruciatingly slow, and the game was prone to crashing. One especially painful glitch involved one of my favorite characters losing all of their skill and attribute points, forcing me to abandon them for the rest of the game.
Thankfully, after an October patch from inXile Entertainment, the game is in a far better state than it was on release. Many of the major bugs that plagued it on launch have been fixed, and the game maintains a more consistent framerate. Even load times have been shortened a bit!
So let’s get to it: what is Wasteland 3? Wasteland 3 is from the long-running tactics RPG series, Wasteland. Wasteland 3 picks up decades after a nuclear war between the United States and Russia plunged the world back into the Dark Ages. You play as the Desert Rangers, an outfit of peacekeepers from Arizona. Your mission is to gain help from the Patriarch, the self-appointed leader of Colorado.
Wasteland 3 fully embraces its darkly satirical take on the apocalypse. You’ll be dealing with a wide variety of enemies, from gangs of psychotic clowns to clones of a mad scientist. You can even meet Santa and his drug-trafficking elves. In a similar vein as the Fallout series, Wasteland 3 isn’t afraid to get weird with the player.
Also, you’ll be presented with a wide range of factions that you can choose to help or hinder. Take for example the Gippers, a cult that controls the oil supply in Colorado and worship an artificial intelligence of President Ronald Reagan. How you choose to deal with them and other groups is entirely up to you, but be warned: it is impossible to please all sides in Wasteland 3, so choose your allies carefully.
From a gameplay perspective, Wasteland 3 combines the squad tactics game play of the XCOM series with the leveling and skill check systems of the Fallout games. Wasteland 3 does a remarkable job of marrying strategy with RPG mechanics, and this should be a no-brainer for anyone looking to get themselves into a meaty RPG.
Supraland
Spuraland puts a whole new spin on “sandbox games” by putting players in a literal sandbox. Supraland is like diving headfirst into a child’s imagination. Describing itself as a Metroidvania exploration game, players will embark on their own adventure as they solve puzzles and undertake quests to uncover the world around them.
In a similar vein to Grounded, another Game Pass game, everything has been scaled up. Stacks of Lego blocks are now ruins protruding from the sand, and Jenga blocks are now the foundation for bustling settlements. Supraland’s charm come from its Toy Story-esque visuals and the freedom that allows the player to explore the world.
Supraland is just now making its debut on consoles and has enjoyed a swell of positive buzz from its year on PC. Supraland is perfect for someone who’s looking for an adventure and wants to put their noggin’ to use.
Doom: Eternal
One of the best games of the year is Doom: Eternal. And now, after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and its sister companies, Doom: Eternal has come to Game Pass.
This is the perfect time to dive into one of the most intense and metal FPS games out there. Slaying demons has never felt nor looked as good as it does in Doom: Eternal, and if you want a challenge beyond the single-player campaign, you can hop online in Battle mode where you can duel other players as they control either demons or the menacing Doom Slayer.
If you want to check out our review of Doom: Eternal, click here. And for our thoughts on its recent DLC, click here.