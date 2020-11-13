For Game Pass Ultimate members, I have good news: EA Play and its selection of games have now joined the Game Pass family. This mean you now have access to a wealth of games such as the Mass Effect series, FIFA, Madden, Battlefield, and so much more. We’re going to give you our recommended picks of EA titles to download now.
Need for Speed Heat
Hailed as a return to form for the series, Need for Speed Heat is latest entry into the Need for Speed series. Heat is set in Palm City, a scenic beachside city that emulates Miami. Players can expect a fun and beautiful open-world to race through. More of the environment is destructible this time around, meaning there aren’t many obstacles that can slow you down.
Heat also boasts a day and night cycle that really shakes up how you play during the day, you can roam the city taking on street races, and at night, you will spend your time evading police cruisers as you take part in underground races. Racing fans looking for something new should keep an eye on this title.
Mirror’s Edge
This classic from the 360-era is an absolute must-play thanks to backwards compatibility. Mirror’s Edge is a first-person action game with an emphasis on parkour and hand-to-hand combat. Even over a decade later, this game still holds up thanks to its fun gameplay and distinct visual style.
Also, its reboot title, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, is also available on Game Pass now. So if you play through this title and find yourself craving some more, check it out.
Dead Space
Sticking with backwards compatibility, this infamous horror title is perfect for people who want a few screams along with their gameplay. Set in the far future, you play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer set to investigate the derelict mining ship of the Ishimura.
Taking inspiration from the “Alien” film and the Resident Evil games, players will confront horrid monsters known as necromorphs. These creatures are inhumanely fast and creepy, and the only way to take them down permanently is to strategically delimb them.
If you love the first Dead Space, be sure to also check out its sequels that are also available on Game Pass.
Battlefield V
For the shooter fans, this one is sure to be a treat. The popular Battlefield series brings its trademark large-scale battles, destructible environments, and glorious visual fidelity back to the World War II era.
Players will deploy with both period authentic weaponry and vehicles into battle along with a few fun experimental tools and weapons. You can expect massive multiplayer operations set across varied locations like the deserts of northern Africa or the war-ravaged countryside of Europe.
Also, since its launch, Battlefield V has also received free DLC updates including new maps, weapons, and some new game modes. The rest of the Battlefield series is also available through Game Pass.
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
For “Star Wars” fans, this one should be at the top of your list. One of the best games of last year has recently joined the EA Play vault just in time to make its debut on Game Pass. Set between Episode 3 and 4, the story follows Cal Kestis, a former Padawan on the run from the Empire and the dark forces of the Inquisitors.
Jedi Fallen Order boasts arguably the best lightsaber combat in a videogame, taking a more Souls-like approach to gameplay. You will need to think tactically as you both your lightsaber skills and Force powers to triumph.
The story in Fallen Order is fantastic as its lead with a small but memorable cast of characters. Not to mention, its unique setting in the “Star Wars” universe allows it to act as a bridge between the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War.
If you find yourself in serious need of more “Star Wars” after Jedi Fallen Order, be sure to check out both Star Wars Battlefront games that are also available on Game Pass now.