It is official: Bethesda Softworks and its other studios have joined the Xbox family of first-party studios. This means that Microsoft now effectively has control over some of the biggest video game franchises, such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Doom. While it remains to be seen exactly what will be coming down the line for Xbox gamers, one clear beneficiary will be Game Pass owners.
After the acquisition deal finally went through, Microsoft announced that 20 Bethesda titles would be joining Game Pass immediately. That’s a lot of games to sort through, but, luckily for you, we have put together a list of Bethesda titles that you must play that are available now on Game Pass.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
Talk about a classic from the Xbox 360 era, this Elder Scrolls entry is often overshadowed by its younger, more popular brother Skyrim, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up on this gem of a game.
Set in Cyrodiil, the heartland of Tamriel’s empire, the province is under siege from demonic creatures invading from their hellish plain of Oblivion. You can customize your character with a variety of class and races, allowing you to play practically any style you desire.
The years have not exactly been kind to the gameplay of Oblivion, but there is a certain charm to its wonkiness.
Plus, there are fun gameplay systems that are unique to Oblivion such as the spell crafting system. This cool little feature allows you to create your own custom spells, so if you ever wanted to create a spell where just one touch disintegrates the armor of your foes, you totally have that option.
Most importantly though, Cyrodiil is a veritable gold mine of secrets waiting for explorative players to uncover. If you can look past its dated visuals and combat, you’ll find a world rich with stories and mystical locations to get lost in. For the player looking to lose themselves in an epic fantasy world, Oblivion will certainly do it for you.
Wolfenstein: The New Order
You know what’s fun? Blasting Nazis into chunky red bits, and Wolfenstein: The New Order will give you all the Nazi-slaying carnage your heart could desire.
This reboot of the classic shooter franchise is set in an alternate timeline where the Nazis won World War II. Playing as BJ Blazkowicz, you set out on a one-man army mission to take down the Nazis and their global empire.
Expect chaotic and frantic shootouts with plenty of cool weapons to use. BJ is a certified killing machine, allowing him to effectively duel-wield any weapon. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as redecorating a hallway full of Nazi Stormtroopers with two auto shotguns.
Don’t be fooled by the over-the-top action though, as Wolfenstien: The New Order also has an emotional and human tale at its heart. Much like a Quentin Tarantino film, New Order balances its bloodthirsty action set pieces with great characters and snappy dialogue.
BJ himself proves to be a powerhouse of a character, with his burning hatred of oppression balanced out with somber self-reflection and his weariness of war. Shooter campaigns aren’t typically known for their protagonists, but BJ manages to be both an endearing character and the heart of what makes New Order so special.
Prey
Maybe you’re in the mood for more sci-fi action. Enter Prey, arguably 2017’s most underrated game.
Prey is set on the space station Talos 1 where something has gone very wrong. You play as Morgan Yu, a scientist who awakens to a Talos 1 in disarray and overrun by mysterious entities known as the Typhon. Without going into spoilers, Prey’s story is an absolute bundle of madness that will constantly throw twists and turns at the player. The story alone is great just for the surprises it has in store for the player.
Gameplay in Prey is all about player choice and creativity. As you gain new powers and tools, new ways to interact with your environment open up for you. One example of this is the GLOO gun. This gizmo fires out a foam substance that quickly hardens, giving it a variety of uses. It can freeze Typhon in place, create cover, build improvised stairs, patch up hazards and so much more. There are plenty of tools and powers to mess around with in Prey, so feel free to go absolutely crazy.
Also, have your head on a swivel as the Typhon can be just as crafty. One enemy type, the Mimic, can choose to take the form of any object in the environment. They will patiently wait to ambush when you get close, so if you notice a chair or a coffee mug that wasn’t there before, watch out.
Finally, Prey is one of the five Bethesda games that will be receiving the FPS Boost treatment, meaning owners of the Series S/X will be able to play this title at 60 fps.
The Evil Within
Those with weaker constitution may want to skip over this one as The Evil Within is a veritable bloodbath of gore and viscera.
From the mind of Shinji Mikami, one of the founders of the Resident Evil series, The Evil Within is a twisted horror game where the realms of reality and the human psyche are blurred. What starts off as an investigation at the Beacon Mental Hospital turns into a nightmarish hellscape as you take control of detective Sebastian Castellanos.
The world of nightmares allows The Evil Within to get really creative with both its creatures and its perplexing world. You journey to haunted mansions and decrepit villages that have been suffering under years of mental decay. Nothing is ever quite as it seems in The Evil Within, so keep on guard.
The scares are also delightful and sure to get a scream or two from players. One monster is Lisa, a multi-limbed abomination that looks like she crawled out of the set from The Grudge. You will know she is near when you hear her banshee wail.
The Evil Within can be punishing and downright cruel in its gameplay, but it all serves to make for a wonderful survival-horror experience. Players looking for a good scare need not look any further.
Dishonored: Definitive Edition
Like Prey earlier in the list, Dishonored is about giving players the tools they need to be inventive in their approach. Set in a whalepunk world, players must clear their name of a treasonous crime they did not commit, and that means hunting down the conspiracy that framed you.
How you play is up to you. As Corvo, you are given an arsenal of powers with multiple applications. From the ability to stop time and set up Goldberg contraptions to take out enemies, to summoning a swarm of rats that can overwhelm and consume guards, keep in mind that your actions carry weight. Playing too bloodthirsty and violent can potentially plunge the city of Dunwall into further chaos.
The levels of Dishonored are some of the best designed in any game, as they all contain different routes and secrets that encourages exploration and experimentation. One level involves breaking into a wealthy estate during a masked ball. You can choose to find your target by infiltrating the party and talking with the guests or break into the top floor to search for clues. There are many ways to play Dishonored, and however you decide will become a part of your story.
Also, since this is the Definitive Edition, this version of the game comes with its DLC. This includes two campaign packs: The Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore Witches. These are definitely worth your time as they follow the story of another supernatural assassin, Daud, that runs in parallel to the narrative of the main campaign. In some ways, the story and levels in the DLC exceed that of the already excellent main story, so don’t sleep on this one!
Finally, Dishonored: Definitive Edition will also be joining Prey in receiving an FPS Boost for the Series S and X, so keep an eye out for it coming this week.