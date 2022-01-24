After a long winter break, you might find yourself wondering what you can do back in Knoxville to occupy yourself during these cold winter months. With unexpected snow days and more frigid temperatures to come, leaving your warm bedroom may seem like the last thing on your mind.
However, if you find yourself feeling adventurous or just want to try something new, you’re in the right place. Throw on your favorite winter jacket, find your warmest hat and set out to try one of these five winter activities located in and around the Knoxville area.
Go ice skating
A fun winter activity and a perfect picture opportunity, ice skating is always an exciting way to spend the chilly months in Knoxville. Located just a few minutes from campus, the Ice Chalet is a good place to get your ice skating fix.
The public sessions in the rink are open to everyone, whether you’re a natural on the ice or it's your first time lacing up the skates. Times for the public sessions on the rink and admission prices can be found on the Ice Chalet website.
See a hockey game
Knoxville has their very own professional hockey team, the Ice Bears. They’ve won the most titles in their league and are sure to make for a fun night out. Depending on where you sit, these tickets can be as low as $8 or as high as $28.
With plenty of upcoming home games and a variety of theme nights ranging from Star Wars night to wizards night, they are definitely worth checking out.
Visit the Winter Farmer’s Market
Do you love visiting farmers markets? Well, you’re in luck! Nourish Knoxville is holding an event every Saturday morning from Jan. 8 to March 26. This open-air market is located in Market Square and provides a plethora of season-appropriate goods all made or grown in East Tennessee.
So, whether you’re looking for a new coffee blend or an extra plant to make your apartment feel more like a home, you’ll be able to find it here.
Try skiing or snowboarding at Ober Gatlinburg
Looking for something a little more exciting? If you’re willing to travel a little further from the Knoxville area, take a visit to Tennessee’s only ski resort at Ober Gatlinburg. This resort is just about an hour away from Rocky Top, with skiing and snowboarding available and three different slopes to try, ranging from easy to difficult.
Ober Gatlinburg also has snow tubing for those who are looking for something a little more forbearing.
Check out Tennessee’s frozen waterfalls
You might think that hiking is better suited for the spring or summer, however, Knoxville has something special in store for its winter hikers. If the weather gets cold enough, Tennessee’s famed waterfalls have the potential to freeze over and often do.
This list of East Tennessee’s best waterfalls will help you get started on your search for these winter wonders if this is an activity that interests you.