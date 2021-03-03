As everybody prepares to move into the spring season, it also means that a host of new games are now available to download. Whether you’re looking to slay llama hordes or take part in an epic RPG adventure, we have you covered on what’s coming to your download queue for the month of March.
Xbox Games with Gold
Kicking things off with Xbox Live Games with Gold, grab a friend for some insane co-op action and strategic play as we break down what’s coming for Xbox owners.
Warface: Breakout
A spin-off of the successful free-to-play game Warface, Warface: Breakout is a tactical, multiplayer FPS where your goal is to become the ultimate mercenary alive. Take part in tense multiplayer shootouts with a vast arsenal of weapons. Coordinate and strategize with your teammates to come out victorious in this high-stakes PvP experience.
Starting on Mar. 1, Warface: Breakout will be receiving new cosmetics and elite operators. From Mar. 8-22, players will also get to dive into a new team deathmatch event mode.
VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
The world has fallen to ruin. An endless horde of ravenous llamas have conquered the planet and are headed by the sinister Llamanati. Grab a friend for this co-op, twin-stick shooter as you pilot an endless supply of mechs to vanquish the hordes of llamas.
Combining elements of rouge-lites and couch co-op action, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse gives you all of the frantic, llama carnage your heart could ever desire.
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug 3 gives one thing and one thing only: fun, run-and-gun side-scrolling action. This classic action title provides arcade gameplay as you use a variety of weapons and vehicles to take down your mechanical foes.
As you take down challenging missions, you can also take part in co-op modes and have a friend help you out. Mayhem and destruction awaits you in Metal Slug 3.
Port Royale 3
If the fantasy you are looking for is building up a 17th century naval empire, then Port Royale 3 is the game for you. Set in the Caribbean Sea, you take control of a young sea captain who sets their sights on the New World caught in a power struggle between different colonial empires.
Whether you decide to take up trading or the life of a pirate, the choice of how you build your empire is entirely up to you. Set up trade routes and take part in detailed naval battles as you fight for riches and glories in this strategic sim game.
PlayStation Plus
Next up is the PlayStation Plus games for March, and PlayStation is coming out swinging with heavy hitters. From VR shootouts to a GOTY contender, here is this month’s PlayStation Plus games.
Remnant: From the Ashes
Playing as one of the few remaining survivors of an interdimensional apocalypse, you and up to two other friends venture out into the monster-ridden world of Remnant. With procedurally generated levels, expect danger around every corner as you take on tough enemies and level up your arsenal.
Maquette
Maquette makes its debut on PS5 with PlayStation Plus. This stylish, first-person puzzler is all about size and perspective. Maquette places you in a diorama filled to the brim with perspective-twisting puzzles.
If any of the puzzles give you too much trouble, you can also use the PS5’s Game Help to give you the hints you need. For those looking for a relaxed experience that will get your brain working, consider checking this one out.
Farpoint
In a twist to the lineup, Farpoint is joining this month’s PlayStation Plus games. Stranded on a hostile alien world, players will have to fight for survival in this PSVR exclusive. Manually take aim with the PlayStation aim controller as you battle your way to your crashed space station.
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
This classic RPG gets a drastic makeover and becomes one of the best games of the last generation. Meet classic characters Cloud, Barret, Tifa and Aerith as they take the fight to the nefarious Shinra corporation.
With stylish, bombastic action-RPG that is a spectacle for the eyes and an insanely detailed Midgar to explore, this game is perfect for both players looking for the nostalgia of the original and newcomers looking for a world and cast of characters to fall in love with.