The Fantasy of Trees raises money for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital by donating the profits made from selling immaculately designed gingerbread houses. The event was open to the public Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2021 in the Knoxville Convention Center.
It is that time of the year again. The air is getting cold and Christmas lights can be seen all over the city.
One East Tennessee tradition located just a few blocks from campus in the Knoxville Convention Center has returned this year to celebrate its 36th anniversary after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19.
The Fantasy of Trees was held this past week, and it brought in over $400,000 to support the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The event was open to the public from Nov. 24 to 28.
The theme this year was Sweet Christmas Memories. It provided family-friendly fun throughout the entire event. Gingerbread houses were immaculately designed and innumerable trees were decorated all across the event floor. Decorations were donated and made available for purchase, and all the profits went to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday, all trees and gingerbread houses that had not been purchased were discounted to make more donations for the Children’s Hospital.
Local Girl Scout troop leader, Lisa Pennington, spoke about her troop’s tradition of donating and decorating a tree every year for the Fantasy of Trees.
“Our service unit comes together to bring joy to others by having every troop make different ornaments. The girls work hard to make the tree look nice. It was quite beautifully decorated with paper chains, felt ornaments, and much more. Everyone did fabulous on their ornaments! The tree looked really good. We had a few hiccups, but the girls used their problem-solving skills and did an awesome job of assembling. They practiced teamwork and they learned new things about what it means to volunteer,” Pennington said.
Over 50 dance and musical groups performed, and Fantasy of Trees effectively brought Christmas cheer front and center. A large stage was dedicated to local groups of all ages who prepared long and hard for this performance. From school groups to professional choirs and dance groups, the entertainment never seemed to cease. Other key events include the annual raffle draw, silent auction and photos with Santa.
Children had the opportunity to create Christmas presents and crafts at the 17 different booths. Kids Kash was available for purchase and could be used to enter most booths. The booth called Tiny Trees was a simple task for all ages to participate and decorate a special Christmas tree for a present.
One new booth at the Fantasy of Trees that was a crowd-pleaser was called TreeMendous Ornaments where kids and adults alike got to get creative and decorate tree ornaments. Carousel rides and video games were also part of the children’s section activities. Most booths required Kids Kash, however, face painting and a designated toddler play area called Rudolph’s Raceway were free for families to enjoy.
These booths were run by volunteers who made the whole experience run smoothly. Volunteer Amanda Granados spoke about her experience at Fantasy of Trees.
“It is always fulfilling to give back to the community and see the delighted faces of children having a great time. I enjoy volunteering here every year to support those in need and plan on doing so for a long time,” Granados said.
Among all the winter wonderland decorations lies different stores for finding the perfect present. Some shops specialize in ornaments, jewelry, hair bows and much more.
There was even a shop designated to help children to find and purchase the right gifts for their families. On the final day of Fantasy of Trees, most shops slashed prices, so great deals on presents and decorations were readily available.
Fantasy of Trees
Kaitlyn Daniels / Contributor
