Though this Black History Month might look a little bit different from those we’ve seen before, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate. From informative lectures to live acrobat shows, here are some events celebrating Black History Month at UT and in Knoxville.
The Delaney Brothers: Lives in Art
Artists Joseph and Beauford Delaney were renowned artists that put a spotlight on Knoxville, their hometown, throughout their lives.
The two intended on having a joint exhibition of their work at the McClung Museum Gallery back in 1970 but, due to Beauford’s poor health, the exhibition ended up being solely focused on Joseph’s work. Now, more than 50 years later, the UT Downtown Gallery has collected pieces of the brothers’ work in order to finally put on the joint exhibition.
The exhibition will run each Wednesday through Saturday until Feb. 27 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Zoom Webinars: Being Black Abroad, Criminalizing the Mountain South, Southern (Dis)Comfort
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, UT will be hosting a number of online lectures and webinars highlighting Black voices in the community.
UT’s Programs Abroad Office is hosting its new webinar series “Let’s Talk Study Abroad” with “Being Black Abroad” in honor of Black History Month. The webinar will feature the education abroad experiences of several Black students, discussing their motivations for studying abroad and highlighting their experiences.
The webinar will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Zoom. You can join the discussion at tiny.utk.edu/studyabroad-webinar.
The Africana Studies Program will be hosting Criminalizing the Mountain South: Persistent Inequalities from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The interdisciplinary roundtable will explore the structural racism and politics of race, class, gender, sexuality and criminalization that has marred the Appalachian South for hundreds of years.
Criminalizing the Mountain South will feature Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, the Co-Executive Director at Highlander Research and Education Center, Judah Schept, assistant professor in justice studies at Eastern Kentucky University and Sylvia Ryerson, an artist, journalist and PhD student at Yale University.
Students can register for the roundtable at tiny.utk.edu/roundtable1.
Finally, the Pride Center will be hosting Southern (Dis)Comfort: Homosexuality in the Black South from E. Patrick Johnson, Dean of the School of Communication, Annenberg University Professor of Performance Studies and African American Studies at Northwestern University.
In Southern (Dis)Comfort, Johnson will explore themes from his book “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South,” which looks at the Black gay experience in the South. Registration for he lecture, which will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., can be found on UTK’s calendar of events website.
Zuzu African Acrobats Live!
In a rare in-person event, the office of Multicultural Student Life will be hosting the Zuzu African Acrobats on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.
The Zuzu African Acrobats hail from Mombasa, Kenya, and have been featured on "America's Got Talent," "The Late Show with David Letterman" and have performed at three Super Bowls. The acrobats incorporate fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, tumbling, chair stacks and comedy into their performances.
This performance is in-person but can also be safely viewed at home. Those looking to view the event in person or online can register at tiny.utk.edu/ZUZU.
4th Annual Celebration of Black Excellence
The College of Arts and Sciences and the office of Multicultural Student Life will be holding the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Excellence on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
The 4thAnnual Celebration of Black Excellence celebrates the culture, legacy and accomplishments of the Black community in the past year. The event will feature keynote speaker David Mills, director of Health Sciences, Government Relations and Advocacy at UT, performances and short orations from other Vols and a live Q&A session.
Registration for the event can be found at tiny.utk.edu/CBE.
Film Screenings: “Sankofa", "Moonlight"
Though there are hundreds of films available online that one could watch to celebrate Black History Month, the Africana Studies Program and the Center for Multicultural Student Life are screening two films for free that anyone can watch.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, the Africana Studies Program will be screening “Sankofa.” The follows, “A model on a photo shoot in Ghana encounters an old mystic who transports her into the past, where she becomes enslaved and experiences the horrific realities of slavery.”
You watch the film at tiny.utk.edu/BHM.
On Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium, theOffice of Multicultural Student Life and the Pride Center will be screening “Moonlight.” “Moonlight” won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017 and follows Chiron, a young Black man living in Miami.
You can register ahead for the screening at tiny.utk.edu/bhmfilm.