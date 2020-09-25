“Enola Holmes” is a new movie that is now streaming on Netflix. It was directed by Harry Bradbeer and was based on the first book in the series by the same name.
It stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury.
The film follows Enola Holmes, younger sister to Mycroft and famous detective Sherlock Holmes. She was raised primarily alone by her mother and was taught many things, like fighting, literature, art and solving riddles.
When her mother goes missing, Enola is back with her brothers. One, Mycroft, wants her to go to an all-girls boarding school to become more “lady like,” whereas Sherlock wants to be there for his sister and to help find their mother. Enola decides to go on her own to find her mother and along the way she meets Lord Tweksbury who is on the run as well.
At first glance, this movie is exciting based on the trailer as well as the cast. Mille Bobby Brown always amazes with her performances and Helena Bonham Carter is such a gem.
Once the movie began, it immediately stands out based solely on how it was filmed. There are many instances where Enola can be see “breaking the fourth wall.” While this trope is usually very annoying in films, “Enola Holmes” manages to use it quite well.
It helps the audience feel more immersed in the story, making them feel as if they were walking alongside her as she looks for her mother. The film is very consistent with the riddles and the flashbacks, making for some fantastic moments.
Netflix giving us a movie about a female detective rather than them giving us just another Sherlock Holmes movie is amazing. There are already over 250 adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes stories, so it’s nice to see a different take.
All the scrabble tiles that are used throughout the film were done incredibly well. It really added to the messages that needed to be deciphered throughout the story line and makes it more interesting than if they used handwritten letters.
Cavill gives one of the best performances of his career in this film. Sam Claflin is such an underrated actor and he doesn’t disappoint either. Though his character is very unlikable, his portrayal of Mycroft is well executed.
Enola is casted perfectly in this movie. Brown is already such an amazing actress and she, like this character, is very admirable and intelligent.
“Enola Holmes” tries much too hard to force a connection between Enola and Lord Tweksbury. It would have been more interesting if she either wasn’t interested in him or if it was more of a slow burn. If they went with the latter, it would have made a good story line for a second movie.
This probably would have worked better as a series rather than a film. The fact that there are already six books based on the character would make it perfect for something longer than a movie.
“Enola Holmes” gives young girls and women another female centric story that is well executed and it gives young people another female role model to look up to and aspire to be.
The film also had so many moments that put audiences on the edge of my seat wondering what was going to happen next. For those looking for an inspiring new look on a set of classic characters, you won’t be disappointed by "Enola Holmes."