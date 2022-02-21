Driving around without any real location or intention in mind can be a great meditative practice.
This is just one aspect that “Drive My Car” touches upon. The Japanese drama, based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, comes from director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who also directed “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” and “Happy Hour.” Hamaguchi wrote the film along with Takamasa Oe.
The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku, a creative theater director, and his wife Oto, a screenwriter. It shows their daily routines as they live together. But after she suddenly passes away, Yūsuke burrows further into himself and his patterns. He only begins to open up and come to terms with his wife’s death and their relationship two years later while directing a multilingual adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” in which it is mandatory for a chauffeur to drive for him.
“Drive My Car” is masterful. Within a three-hour runtime, it tells a story rich with emotion, character and introspection that is capable of leaving you speechless. It is an utterly phenomenal piece of art.
The film has a small yet compact list of actors that each deliver stellar performances. In particular, Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yūsuke and Tōko Miura as Misaki Watari, the chauffeur, are the core of the film’s acting. They deliver subdued, refrained performances that are rich in detail within their understanding of themselves and each other.
It’s only over time that they begin to let their guard down and allow themselves to be vulnerable. They give a masterclass in how to express everything that they’re feeling without overtly showing it.
As for the story, it is a beautiful, complex and poignant exploration of grief. It allows for characters, actions and information to gestate and reveal themselves naturally, utilizing its extensive runtime perfectly. The characters are filled with traits and routines that even the smallest actions help to reveal.
Even the car, a bright red Saab 900, acts as a character itself, mirroring Yūsuke in the process. It’s a tidy little car that is moderately outshone by the surrounding vehicles, but it keeps up on its own. Standing out from its surroundings, the car becomes a symbol of expression similar to Yūsuke’s play adaptations. But it’s also a place of comfort and solitude, one that the characters can float in and out of at their own paces.
The car offers a location that exists outside of the characters, Hiroshima, Japan, the world — a location where deeply intimate secrets are unveiled and impromptu therapy sessions begin naturally. Boundaries fall apart and a better understanding of the universe occurs by sharing a cigarette with the driver, a previously frowned upon action, among other actions.
There are several layers of pent-up emotion, unspoken stories and muddled relationships that all start to be chipped away during these sessions. Even small aspects, like the cassette tape of Oto running dialogue from the play, are touched upon and given astute attention. Emotional, characteristic and linguistic barriers become lost in the rearview mirror during the driving and play rehearsal sessions.
This theme of communication is central to the film, especially for Yūsuke and Misaki. They learn to better communicate everything that’s been left to fester within themselves over the course of the film and beyond. Along with that, the play acts as a way of crossing through language barriers, even though the actors can’t actually understand each other.
For the most part, the story and presentation are kept simple, letting everything breathe and rise to the surface on their own accord. The film doesn’t rush through anything. In that regard, it becomes an enthralling piece of filmmaking, as it is propelled forward due to the rich and resonating story and characters.
It helps that the pacing is fundamentally excellent. Even at three hours in length, this film moves in such a way that will leave you questioning if it was even that long to begin with. Like the time slipping away during a calm car ride, the film never feels too long. It’s perfectly lengthed and paced.
Along with that, the editing by Azusa Yamazaki follows a mesmerizing rhythm. It exists largely unnoticed within the film, indicating that it’s functioning precisely as it needs to. There’s an elegant ebb and flow to when the film cuts, with a beautiful understanding of how long to stay on certain shots and when to cut to a new one.
This all works in tandem with Hidetoshi Shinomiya’s cinematography. His ability to capture the simple and elegant beauty of the surrounding world, even when it’s just the urban landscape or the intimacies of a car’s interior, is absolutely stunning at times.
The dull drab of the world brilliantly contrasted with the bright red Saab 900 leaves a lasting impression. The background helps the car stick out even further while simultaneously drawing attention to everything else. All in all, it’s a gorgeously shot film, with an acute understanding of framing, blocking and lighting.
Finally, the music by Eiko Ishibashi is astounding. His music brings together elements of jazz, vehicle and orchestral sounds to create a score that fits the film in tone, setting and character. Its usage in the film is sparse, but stark, denoting moments of significant change within the film. Simply put, it’s an auditory treat to listen to, both within the film and outside of it.
“Drive My Car” is an experience almost like no other. Its moody atmosphere, inexplicably calm refrain and emotionally heavy meditation work together with the elements of storytelling and filmmaking to bring to life an unforgettable journey.
This is a special film. It’s not often that we receive something that is essentially a three-hour trip into the depths of our souls. It’s mostly about driving — to and fro, in-between rehearsals and hotels, from graves to hugs — and learning more about ourselves on the way. Although that may sound like nothing, it’s one of the most enthralling, captivating and enriching films released in a long time.
This is also a heavy film to sit through. It’s about grappling with those aspects of ourselves that we sometimes would rather ignore, those elements that we wish we could throw out of the repeating loops in our heads. But as it turns out, sometimes taking the time to properly process and confront everything that nags us about ourselves, our relationships and our insecurities can actually help. It’s almost as if you are seated right next to them in the backseat of the car, watching them experience these epiphanies in real time.
This is a film that will stick within the minds and hearts of those who resonate with it. The last three sequences in the film alone have the ability to touch even the coldest of hearts. Case in point, I almost started uncontrollably sobbing the moment the credits started to roll. The full emotional weight of the last 20 minutes of the film landed harder than most films I’ve ever seen.
If that’s not enough to convince you, then consider the opening prologue of the film. Within 40 minutes, the film showcases extreme depth in terms of character and story — the kind of depth that could fill its own two-hour film. But that opening section is there to introduce the main film, its story and themes.
To put that in perspective, the film tells a story that could be its own separate film, only to use that as the catalyst for the rest of the story before the opening credits even start, all in 40 minutes. That is an impressive piece of filmmaking by itself. It’s made better because the rest of the movie is equally phenomenal.
If you can, go see “Drive My Car.” Having only seen it once, I want to see it a million more times. It’s a truly breathtaking work of art, and it is deserving of every nomination, award and piece of recognition that it has received. Ryusuke Hamaguchi should be proud of his masterpiece.
Rating: 5 out of 5 torches.