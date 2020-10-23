There is only one pace in The Ancient Gods Part 1: foot firmly on the gas. If you thought the combat encounters in the base game were nuts, then this DLC feels relentless.
As you can probably tell from the title, The Ancient Gods Part 1 is the first of two planned DLCs for Doom Eternal. Set after the events of Doom Eternal, Hell’s invasion of Earth has been successfully repelled by the Doom Slayer. However, this has come at a cost.
The forces of Hell have now begun to intrude on other realms, including the heavenly realm of Urdak. This leads the Doom Slayer on a mission to hunt down the Seraphim, a mysterious figure from his past who granted the Doom Slayer his ungodly capacity for efficient demon extermination.
Admittedly, this DLC is a bit on the short side of things. With only three new levels that will probably take most players three to four hours to beat, the $20 asking price might appear to be too steep. What the DLC does offer up, however, are some of best designed and inventive levels that id Software has developed yet.
From the oceanic research base of the UAC Atlantica to the Blood Swamps of Hell, there is no shortage of creative locations that the player will get to visit. Not only are these locations visually stunning to look at, but they also feature some truly creative combat encounters.
What id has accomplished here is take some of the enemies from the base game and place them into locations and setups that are unfamiliar to the player.
One example of this is how prevalent the Marauders are in The Ancient Gods Part 1. These notorious baddies show up regularly throughout the DLC, and in one memorable fight, the player is forced to battle two of them at the same time. That fight is certain to keep players on their toes.
The Ancient Gods Part 1 brings a few new demons to slay as well. One of them is the Spirit whom those who played Doom (2016) may recognize as the summoner. These phantoms are not to be trifled with. While the Spirit can’t directly attack the player, what they can do is possess some of the other demons. When a demon is possessed, they become far more aggressive and faster, demanding the player’s attention.
Even after you defeat a possessed demon, you will still need to contend with the Spirit itself before it possesses another minion. The only way to destroy them for good is to use the microwave beam on the plasma rifle. This is a pretty neat detail because, not only does it look like a cool “Ghostbusters” reference, it also gives utility to a weapon mod that didn’t see much use in the main game.
While I loved the addition of new demons and levels to explore, I will say I was a bit disappointed at the lack of new stuff for the Doom Slayer’s arsenal. No new weapons or gadgets to play with does feel like a slight bummer.
The only thing new are the support runes, three powerful upgrades that receive their own special rune slot. While they are fun to play around with, they are simply not the gamechangers they are promoted as.
Overall, The Ancient Gods Part 1 is a wonderful expansion for Doom Eternal. The creative level design and challenge on offer here just further solidifies why Doom Eternal is still the best shooter of 2020. However, for $20, this DLC is only for the most diehard of fans.
This being Part 1, the DLC does leave off on a compelling tease of what is to come. If you’re just itching for more Doom, then this DLC is worth a look.
Game reviewed on an Xbox One X.
3.5/5 Torches