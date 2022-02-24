Writer and director Adam McKay took a big leap when he went from tackling goofy comedies like “Stepbrothers” and “Anchorman” to releasing “The Big Short,” a film about the 2008 American housing crisis. You would never expect McKay’s comedic senses to transfer so seamlessly to a political dialogue on Wall Street. With “The Big Short,” however, he accomplished just that and gave people a new version of McKay to look forward to.
“The Big Short” makes the most obvious statements to get its point across. McKay is not one for subtlety or hidden meaning, which is why he features Margot Robbie in a bathtub, explaining mortgage bonds. And for an issue as complicated and misunderstood as mortgage bonds, it works. The way he just straight up tells you everything that’s going on is original, helpful and mostly funny.
McKay used similar tactics in his 2018 film “Vice,” which focuses on Dick Cheney and is also more politically charged, as he clearly attacks him and the Bush administration. While entertaining and funny at points, “Vice” is filled with meaningless metaphors and you walk away with a sense that McKay thinks he has more intelligent and original opinions than he actually does.
Unfortunately, McKay’s newest release “Don’t Look Up,” takes all his biggest mistakes in “Vice” and runs with them.
“Don’t Look Up” features two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky) who discover a meteor will hit the earth and wipe out almost the entire population. When they report this to the president (Meryl Streep), she disregards it and decides to work with a Jeff Bezos-like character (Mark Rylance) to greedily mine the meteor.
The world turns Kate Dibiasky into a meme, Dr. Mindy has an affair with news anchor Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and citizens turn the meteor into a politicized issue, the deniers of it coining the hashtag #DontLookUp.
What tries to be an original, clever commentary on global warming, wealth inequality, fake news, social media, celebrities and human apathy is really just a two-and-a-half-hour slideshow of McKay trying to tackle six of society’s most pervasive social issues.
While his tactic of pointing out the obvious worked for “The Big Short” and even worked slightly in “Vice,” it simply does not slide in “Don’t Look Up” and causes him to deliver a less than entertaining, unfunny, unoriginal and meaningless parade of Hollywood’s best actors.
“Don’t Look Up” features probably about half of my current favorite working actors. The talent involved in this film is frankly insane. But, seasoned actors like Streep and Blanchett are given two-dimensional lines which rid them of any flexibility for development or, frankly, impressive acting.
I do think a lot of McKay’s intention with this film was to make flawed characters to point out the flaws of humanity, which is not a bad idea in and of itself. I am a huge proponent of characters who are far from perfect, as they represent a more developed version of what humans truly are. At the same time, hundreds of films have had flawed characters who still have some sort of dimensionality. McKay does not accomplish this, even with his protagonists, who are hard to root for.
It’s heartbreaking to say that DiCaprio and Streep do not give fantastic performances, but that is no fault of their own. Despite the writing and direction, I found the two most accessible characters to be Jason Orlean, the president’s son and right-hand man (Jonah Hill), and Yule, the alternative, pretentious adolescent who falls in love with Kate Dibiasky (Timothée Chalamet).
Hill delivers a frequently funny performance and his comedic timing and connection with Streep make up for some less-than-clever jokes. Chalamet does not really do much in terms of acting, but I mention him because I think his over-done trope of an angsty teenage boy who is overly emotional and politically liberal is actually hilarious, especially when we find out he’s surprisingly committed to his faith.
Outside of overwhelmingly disappointing performances, McKay inserts a collection of stock videos and images cutting back and forth throughout scenes. Again, an editing method that worked for “The Big Short” loses its value when it’s inserted in a film that’s already hard to take seriously.
To elaborate on the issues I take with the way it addresses six — or more — different problems at once, we simply cannot tell what exactly McKay is going for. Instead of sticking with one goal throughout, he takes issue with almost every facet of American culture.
While I do think this culture is laughable, I think we can all agree that it’s tiring to see films constantly regurgitating the same problems with journalism and social media. McKay’s portrayal of the news harmfully perpetuates the idea all news is untrustworthy. The American public has become more distrustful of media, which only makes it harder for journalists to accomplish their jobs of disseminating factual and relevant information. But that’s just one journalism student’s opinion.
I take issue not only with the goals of “Don’t Look Up,” but also the execution. The way that McKay thinks he is so cleverly pointing out obvious societal issues makes it seem like he assumes normal Americans are not even aware of the treacheries of global warming, billionaires and media. It comes across as offensively condescending.
I’m not saying these issues should not be addressed in the film. Movies are my favorite avenue for political discourse, and there are countless films that tackle some of McKay’s issues in a much more sophisticated, funny way. I am definitely being too harsh since I have been removed from it for a little while now.
I think it’s worth the watch if you want to do some Oscars prep, see Chalamet resurrect his “Lady Bird” character and are genuinely curious about how all over the place McKay’s new film is.
Hopefully, this is just a bump in the road for McKay because I truly love the vast majority of his films. But his attempt to communicate a clever political commentary was, for the most part, a failure with a few funny gimmicks.