Every now and then, a DLC comes along that elevates the experience of the main game. It’s a piece of content so good that once you play it, it’s hard to imagine ever playing it again without the Vergil DLC. After over a year of waiting, Capcom has finally heeded the call of Devil May Cry fans and put Vergil as a playable character in Devil May Cry 5, and the blue-coated devil has never felt this good to play.
The Vergil DLC provides an important slice of content that was previously only available in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. While the Special Edition is great for those who own a next-gen console, the Vergil DLC is perfect for current-gen system owners and PC players who own DMC 5.
For five dollars, the Vergil DLC pack is a high-quality product well worth its asking price. Dante’s power-hungry twin is the star of the show and playing as him feels like playing with cheats on. For those who have played Vergil in previous DMC games, his moveset and loadout will be instantly familiar.
Vergil comes equipped with his signature devil arms: the Yamato, Mirage Edge and Beowulf. Each devil arm provides its own unique benefits. The Yamato provides speed, power and plenty of aerial combos to keep you in the air. The Mirage Edge promotes multiple hitting combos that provide great crowd control. The Beowulf also shines with its fast, staggering punches, but each strike can also be charged mid-combo to provide even more damage.
While all of this may appear old hat at first, Capcom does a great job of adding a few new tricks to each of these weapons to keep them feeling fresh. For example, the Yamato receives a new attack called Void Slash where Vergil quickly slices the air around him, dealing not only significant damage, but also slowing any enemies who are caught within the strike. Each weapon comes with some insane, room-clearing moves, and their Sin Devil Trigger forms are even crazier. One move called Hell on Earth is best described as a nuke punch and is a verifiable boss killer even on higher difficulties.
One thing that helps Vergil standout among the cast of other characters like Dante and Nero is his Concentration bar. Concentration is Capcom’s way of motivating the player to play like Vergil. The Concentration bar fills up whenever the player does something in line with Vergil’s behavior, such as slowly walking towards an enemy or dodging last minute attacks. In turn, the bar will drain if you run aimlessly, miss attacks or take a hit. Acting foolish and rushing in blind will not help you here. Concentration is all about keeping cool and collected in the middle of battle and striking back with precision and viciousness.
So, what exactly does Concentration do? For starters, the higher your bar, the more damage you deal, and your attacks become faster. However, Concentration’s main benefit is that at higher levels, Vergil’s combos receive additional moves and power and allows him to use his most powerful attacks during his Sin Devil Trigger form. Also, in both a neat nod to the character and having a great gameplay application, players can choose to spend the maximum amount of Concentration to perform World of V. Vergil uses the Yamato to summon V, so for a short time, he and his demonic pets can wreak havoc while also providing the player a nice amount of health.
If there is one downside to the Vergil DLC, it is that the player is still going through the same campaign without any changes. The only new story bits are short cutscenes at the beginning and end of the game. Otherwise, you are fighting on the same levels with the same enemies. However, without getting into spoilers, Vergil’s campaign does have a different final boss from the main game. The final boss offers up some great fan service and is probably one of, if not, the best boss fight in the franchise, standing toe-to-toe with Vergil’s own boss fight in the base campaign.
Finally, Vergil’s new main theme called “Bury the Light” deserves major praise. Casey Edwards, the composer and performer of the track, manages to make the edgiest, most hype power ballad as both Vergil’s main theme and battle track. This song is perfect motivation alone for any devil hunters to get this DLC, and it ranks as the best song not only in Devil May Cry 5, but in the entire franchise as a whole.
Character packs usually aren’t enough to warrant a review on their own, but Vergil proves to be an exception. While the DLC does lack some new content, Vergil’s addition feels so natural and so perfect to play, it’s hard to imagine this game without him. Capcom put a lot of love and care into this character and made sure not to just recycle his boss moveset to make a quick buck. From his animations and wonderful voice acting by Daniel Southworth, Vergil feels like a complete package and the perfect way for Capcom to part ways with Devil May Cry 5. If you are an avid Devil May Cry fan, this will be the best five bucks you have ever spent.
4.5/5
Reviewed on Xbox Series S