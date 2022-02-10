Murder mysteries can be a great way to pass the time, and this film is no exception.
“Death on the Nile” is the sequel to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” Kenneth Branagh returns to the scene of the crime as both lead performer and director. It is written by Michael Green, who also wrote the previous film, and it is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.
Set in Egypt in 1937, the film follows famous detective Hercule Poirot after his previous murder case on the Orient Express. Taking a sabbatical, Poirot runs into his friend Bouc and his mother, to which he is invited to celebrate the marriage of the wealthy Linnet and Simon Doyle. But with a stalker present, the party decides to move to the S.S. Karnak, where only death awaits them.
“Death on the Nile” is a fun murder mystery story brought to the screen. Although the performances range in quality, the nature of deduction and the grand production style makes it a desirably puzzling boat trip.
The film has a large cast of actors. The two returning faces are Kenneth Branagh as detective Poirot and Tom Bateman as Bouc. Branagh performs his detective with brava, mixing his theatrical background with great characteristics. His precise, brilliant and sweet tooth detective is always a pleasure to watch as he unfolds the case at hand. Bateman continues to be an excellent foil to Branagh, and watching the two of them is a delight as they work together.
As for the remaining cast, their performances are often lacking in different ways. Some of the better acting in the film comes from Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo and Letitia Wright. They bring character, charm and curiosity within their roles, filling their characters out more and making them memorable.
On the other hand, actors like Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Ann Turkel are mostly fine throughout the movie, but their performances lack that little something to make them go the extra mile. At times, it seems that if they’d lean more into the melodramatic or outlandish side of their characters, it might have worked better. As is, they’re okay in the movie.
For the plot, it’s a pretty by-the-book murder story. It does a great job at establishing characters, details and motives throughout the film, especially when it all culminates into the finale. However, the first act is probably the weakest part of the film. After the incredible opening scene, the next 20 minutes spend a long time building towards the actual story, all while placing clunky exposition and quick character introductions at various points.
It’s not terrible, but it’s noticeably worse than the rest of the movie. The first act is a slight stumble into a pretty great remaining feature film. After that section, the pacing and story progression feels natural and satisfactory. It works especially well when they do get on the boat, with an excellent set that they utilize to the fullest. Generally, the sets, costumes and production design are top-notch and truly sell the nature of the film.
The mystery of the murder is also fun to watch unravel while Poirot puts all the pieces together. The alibis, reasonings and significant items are all brought together in a smart and interesting way, allowing the audience to guess along the way as to who the killer might be. That might be more of a testament to Agatha Christie’s writing, but it works well when brought to film. It helps that Branagh’s directing is sharp and fairly focused, which brings the whole movie together quite well.
The film is also technically well put together for the most part. The cinematography is stylish with some gorgeous shots of the Egyptian waterfront. The camera moves with purpose and there’s some excellent lighting to go along with it. At times, the lighting and camera placement are a little stale, but it’s overall a visually interesting film. The opening scene is also shot in stunning black and white that just looks fantastic.
The editing is also pretty good. It’s mostly unnoticeable with a decent tempo to help the movie move along. The scene-to-scene placement is great and it knows just how long to stay on certain shots. Overall, it works well.
The score works well to bring suspense, mystery and time period to the film. The use of strings along with the orchestra help set the tone for the film to follow. The only moment where the score (and the sound) didn’t really work for the movie is near the end. Without spoilers, a specific scene goes quiet as the events unfold, with the score coming in and out after long stretches of silence. It was really distracting, but it doesn’t necessarily ruin the movie.
Finally, the visual effects in the film are sub-par. There were several scenes with some poorly done green screen, mostly in the first half of the movie. But the most noticeably bad effect was a snake in one scene that looked truly out of place. Fortunately, these effects are few and far between, so they don’t dampen the movie for long.
“Death on the Nile” is another good adaptation from Kenneth Branagh. Even with some slight missteps, it’s still an enjoyable time trying to wrack your brain to figure out who did it alongside one of the world’s greatest detectives.
If you’re looking for a decently quality theater experience, this movie is sure to keep you entertained throughout its runtime. If you can get past the mediocre first act and some okay performances, you will be greeted with an enthralling lead performance, stylish production and a deep mystery to unravel.
Kenneth Branagh has done another fine job in bringing Agatha Christie’s work to film. He has a good eye for detail and inspection, and he makes these films with just enough heart and soul to make everything feel genuine. The film is worth watching for his performance alone, as he bounces around between interviews and chase sequences with the right amount of confidence to sell anyone that he’s one of the best.
Honestly, you could do so much worse given what’s currently playing in theaters. But if you want a decently classy and overall stylistically fun detective film to go see, I’d recommend checking this one out. But you might want to be careful about the next boat you get on.
Rating: 3 out of 5 torches.