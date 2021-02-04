Once the last boss has fallen in Cyber Shadow, the game provides the player a stat screen of their playthrough. For this review, the game took a little over 10 hours to complete and resulted in 468 deaths.
468 deaths sounds like it could be a great source of frustration — which it is — but it also serves as a crucial part of the rewarding gameplay loop in Cyber Shadow.
Developed by Mechanical Head Studios and published by Yacht Club Games, Cyber Shadow is a retro callback to the NES era of games like the original Ninja Gaiden and Shadow of the Ninja.
You play as Shadow, a cybernetic ninja who has awaken from stasis to find his clan in disarray and Mekacity overtaken by ruthless synthetics. Armed only with his katana, Shadow must fight to find his lost master and retake the city from the power-hungry Dr. Progen.
If this is all starting to sound very 90’s to you, that is by design. Cyber Shadow wears its influences proudly from its pixel art to its punishing difficulty.
From the start, Shadow has very limited tools at his disposal. He can only jump and swing his sword horizontally. That is it. You start with no combos and no agility-based moves. While Shadow does end up learning a few new tricks later in the game, it makes the early game especially grueling.
Cyber Shadow can be downright cruel in its gameplay. It’s not afraid to ambush players with devious enemy placements and traps like insta-kill spikes, and the later parts of the game doesn’t let up on the difficulty.
As you progress further into the game and acquire more skills, the game’s difficulty will rise to meet that challenge. Cyber Shadow teaches the player very early on that failure is inevitable and comes in cascading waves.
However, as mentioned earlier, that is exactly what makes Cyber Shadow so special in terms of its gameplay. The fantasy that Cyber Shadow provides isn’t a power one. Rather, it is the satisfaction of pulling off a flawless
execution of a section after repeating it over and over. Failure is unavoidable but so is success if you remain persistent.
Cyber Shadow does lack difficulty modes, but that doesn’t mean it won’t lend the player a hand when they need it. Checkpoints are frequent and provide a place for the player to heal up and respawn. In a neat twist, these checkpoints can actually be upgraded to provide items for the player.
The specific items checkpoints give you are made to help in the particular section you are about to tackle. For example, you may come across a level with a lot of enemies firing projectiles at you, so checkpoints might give you a shield to protect you from enemy fire.
To upgrade these checkpoints, you will have to spend some of your Essence, the currency in the game. Essence is often found in breakable boxes and slain enemies. Chances are, if you are dying in a section a lot, you are also collecting more and more Essence with each run that can be spent on upgrading the checkpoint. While items are not a guarantee that you will complete a section, they are a way of alleviating some of the difficulty.
The real star of the show in Cyber Shadow is its boss fights. These encounters are tough but also a lot fun. Sure, some of the early bosses are disappointing as they feel uninspired in their design, like a glorified hydraulic press or one boss fight that is literally just a room of turrets. However, once you get over that initial rut, the bosses start to get crazy. This includes anything from a jetpacking samurai to a massive mechanical water dragon.
One of the best fights is with Subject Alpha, a hulking abomination that is a fusion of flesh and cybernetics. His fight is a frantic dash to avoid his ground pounds while also parrying back his projectile attacks. Subject Alpha’s fight is a wonderful back and forth that also serves as a great training area for the newly acquired parry ability.
Cyber Shadow is likely to turn off a lot of people from trying it, whether its due to its difficulty or its old-school appearances. However, for people who are nostalgic for the old Ninja Gaiden games or those seeking a challenge, they will find a game worthy of their attention. Not only is Cyber Shadow born from the legacy of games it was inspired by, it also improves on it to make it feel like a modern game with classic sensibilities.
The pixel art is gorgeous both in game and during cutscenes, the chiptune soundtrack is a delight for the ears and the controls are far more responsive and snappier than its predecessors. This game is worth your time as it will make you scream in frustration as much as you will pump your fists in the air.
Game reviewed on an Xbox One S.
4/5 Torches