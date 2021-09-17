It takes a lot to be a cowboy, but you don’t need to be overly macho to fit those boots.
“Cry Macho” is a new film from Clint Eastwood following recent films “Richard Jewell” and “The Mule.” It was written by N. Richard Nash before he died in 2000 based on his book of the same name, with an additional credit for Nick Schenk. It was released in theaters and on HBO Max.
Set in 1980, the film follows Mike Milo, a former rodeo star in Texas. Mike is tasked by his former boss Howard to find his son Rafael in Mexico. Mike sets on a journey across the border to get Rafael and bring him back to Howard away from his ex-wife.
“Cry Macho” is a surprisingly heartfelt film that beautifully captures the Mexican landscape, even though its awkward acting and dialogue doesn’t land all the time.
The film stars Clint Eastwood as Mike. For a 91-year-old actor and director, he does pretty well as the gruff, yet sensitive, lead. Even when he fumbles over his lines here and there, Eastwood provides a softer side to the traditional cowboy alongside some sly comedy. It is hard to shake the notion that a slightly younger actor would have fit this role better, but he’s still good.
For most of the film, Eduardo Minett plays Rafael next to Eastwood. He does a decent job, especially in a larger English role. But his line delivery is a little awkward, not fully conveying what the scene’s emotional implications seem to be. He has room to grow as an actor, with a few scenes that show potential.
Finally, Dwight Yoakam plays Howard, and Natalia Traven plays cantina owner Marta. For the few scenes he is in, Yoakam fits the role well, although he could’ve used a couple extra takes. Traven does an excellent job in the film, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere every time she enters a scene.
As for the film’s story, it keeps everything consistently on track, taking its time to settle in with these characters. There are several slow scenes, letting the audience sit down and take in the world of the film. There’s good conflict as Mike and Rafael are on the run, specifically from one henchman. However, nearly every time they encounter danger it’s presented in a choppy way, killing some of the momentum.
One of the film’s strengths is the chemistry between characters, which is helped by the slower nature of the film. Mike and Rafael begin to understand each other throughout their journey, crossing over the acting barriers to resonate with the audience.
But the standout is Mike and Marta as aged lovers living past their losses. Despite the unclear age gap, they share many tender moments, which ultimately gives the film more heart than it would otherwise.
Along with heart, the cinematography captures the landscapes of Mexico beautifully, showing the incredible nature that surrounds these characters as they live and breathe in it. There are many well lit and composed shots, especially the ones that show the quieter character moments that speak volumes more than the okay dialogue could.
The score and soundtrack also capture the tone and setting of the film well, mostly fitting into traditional Western film types. Regardless, it works. That can mostly be said for the editing as well, except for a few of the more intense sequences, which throws the tempo out of sync.
The final noteworthy aspect of the film is its exploration of cowboys and masculinity. The film isn’t afraid to take some of the genre and character stereotypes and throw a wrench into them. Instead, this film showcases a much more tender and warmer cowboy hero, one who isn’t afraid to show his emotions as he helps people out of the kindness within himself.
“Cry Macho” is an incredibly well shot film about not being a traditional tough guy. The acting doesn’t work all of the time, but the quiet story and the focus on character is what makes this movie work.
Quite honestly, it was refreshing to see a film play against type, even when everything else is done mostly in line with what has come before. It wasn’t worried about being like a Western, which in turn made it a great one.
Truthfully, that’s what makes “Cry Macho” worth sitting through. Even when the acting and dialogue aren’t great, everything else crafts the movie into a reflexive and touching experience.
Even the most macho of us can come out of this film feeling emotional.
3.5 of 5 Torches