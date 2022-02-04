From Jan. 28 to Apr. 24, the Knoxville Museum of Art will host an exhibit entitled “Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art.” The exhibit showcases and examines characteristics of Asian and Asian American art. It includes the works of 15 different artists, who have a variety of techniques and cultural influences.
This exhibition includes works from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and is divided into three sections.
“Exuberant Forms” features pieces that take abstraction to a deeper level, including works by artists such as Jun Kaneko, Kwang Young Chun, Hiroki Morinoue and Barabara Takenaga.
“Moving Stories” is the second section of the exhibit, and its works represent Asian experiences of migration and war. Some of the artists featured include Roger Shimomura, Do Ho Suh and Hung Liu.
The third and final section, entitled “Asias Reinvented,” shows two and three-dimensional works that represent Asian art styles and also make critiques of the political and social world. This section features artists Jun Kaneko, Patti Warashina, Manabu Ikeda and Takashi Murakami.
This exhibit did an excellent job of representing Asian culture in a myriad of different pieces. Within the “Exuberant Forms” section, there are several pieces that display characteristics of chaos and abstraction, but the ways in which these artists create this style is the most fascinating part.
In Jun Kaneko’s untitled “Raku Wall Slab,”he uses raku, which is one of the oldest forms of Japanese pottery. Kaneko, however, uses glazed raku in a flatted, two-dimensional state.
With combined abstract expressionism and vibrant colors, Kaneko’s style makes for a beautifully unique piece of work.
One of the most outstanding pieces within the exhibit is Manabu Ikeda’s “Iceberg.” Although it is one of the smaller paintings of the Asias Reinvented section at approximately 19 by 15 inches, it has a much larger meaning. Ikead often uses his art to represent nature’s power over man in cases of disaster.
This tradition of representation goes far back in the history of East Asian art. In this specific work, Ikeda uses etching and hand painting to visualize an iceberg, which helps to signify an overwhelming sense of doom as it looms in the middle of a universe without a sense of normalcy and order.
Overall, this exhibit opens the eyes of the community to the complexities and beauty of Asian art. The works of art are inspired by the history and traditions passed from generation to generation, with each artist contributing his or her own creative touches.
If you get the chance to visit the Knoxville Museum of Art, make sure to stop by the “Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art” exhibit, which is located on the second floor. You will not want to miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these amazing works of art.