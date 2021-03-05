A sequel fit for a prince.
“Coming 2 America” is directed by Craig Brewer, director of Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.” It comes 33 years after the first movie, “Coming to America.” It is available for free on Amazon Prime for subscribers.
The film follows Prince Akeem and his aide Semmi as they must find and train Akeem’s illegitimate son, Lavelle, to become a prince. They leave their kingdom of Zamunda and go back to America in order to find him as they encounter warlords, traditions and arranged marriages.
For the most part, the movie does a competent job at being a sequel and its own movie, while also avoiding the mistakes of other sequels that come out decades after their predecessors.
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Akeem and Semmi respectively, along with nearly all of the side characters that they played in the original movie. Shari Headley, James Earl Jones and John Amos also comeback to play their parts from the original.
This film also has a lot of fresh faces in it as well. Jermaine Fowler plays Lavelle while Leslie Jones plays his mother and Tracy Morgan plays his Uncle Reem. KiKi Layne, Bella Murphy and Akiley Love play Akeem’s princess daughters. Finally, Wesley Snipes plays General Izzi of Nextdoria, Zamunda’s longtime enemy.
Everyone does a good job in the movie. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall fulfill their parts very well and it feels like they’ve never stopped playing these roles. But the real star of the movie is Wesley Snipes. He steals every scene that he is in. He looks like he was having a great time playing the part of a warlord.
Generally, the movie is pretty funny. There were several scenes that garnered good laughs and there wasn’t anything painfully unfunny. For a comedy, it succeeds at what it needs to do, which is be funny.
Unfortunately, Murphy and Hall aren’t in the movie together enough. The few times where they are playing off of each other are great and some of the best sequences in the film. But the movie doesn’t have enough scenes with them together. It was the most disappointing aspect of the film.
But the rest of the cast is able to hold up the movie well.
The plotline, though easy to follow, jumps around quite a bit. It goes from a fish out of water story, to a royal passing of the crown movie until settling on some of the original film’s story. It does it well enough, but feels like it doesn’t know exactly what kind of movie it wants to be. It’s very uncommitted to any one story.
The film covers themes of tradition and its implications, what love is and how we find it and finally foraging our own path and becoming ourselves. These themes help carry the film when the plot or the jokes don’t fully land. It helps give the movie some heart, which goes a long way.
Finally, the art direction is worth noting. There was a lot of time and care put into the clothes, decorations and sets of the film. The art department did a great job giving Zamunda and its people some style.
As a sequel coming decades later, it’s not as bad as some (like “Dumb and Dumber To”), but it’s nowhere near as good as others (like last year’s “Borat 2”). However, it does avoid some of the worst mistakes of long-awaited sequels, primarily by just being funny.
However, it is hard to shake the feeling that there is a better film inside here somewhere. It doesn’t spend all of its time in familiar elements of the original, but it shies far away from some of the stronger aspects. It’s not bad but it could be better.
Overall, “Coming 2 America” is good. It’s a fun film that, for the most part, carries the spirit of the original within it. The acting, jokes, art direction and themes are good and heartwarming.
It won’t turn heads, but it’s not a waste of time either. You might even finish watching it feeling royal or just craving some McDowell’s.
3/5 Torches