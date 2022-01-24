Perhaps in the new year, you’ve spent most of your time streaming new TV shows and going to see 2021’s best movies in theaters.
However, now that we’re at the end of January, we are hitting the dreaded January movie slump. With most Oscar contenders premiering in late 2021, the options for good movie-theatre viewing are slim.
At the same time, most streaming services uploaded all their best movies on Jan. 1, so you might have exhausted the best options as we wait for new movies to premiere or hit streaming services in February.
Whenever movies are dwindling, we turn to TV, or vice-versa. But then again, it’s hard not to keep rewatching every NBC sitcom or ABC drama over and over.
Here are some new TV releases to keep you entertained this week while we wait for more movies and shows to hit streaming platforms at the beginning of February.
“The Gilded Age”
For fans of “Downton Abbey,” “The Gilded Age” is Available on HBO Max as of today. This 19th-century drama follows a woman who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City and is quickly troubled with drama between her aunt, neighbors and money.
“The Afterparty”
Prep yourself for this Friday as comedian Tiffany Haddish stars in Apple TV’s “The Afterparty.” The limited series is about a murder at a high school reunion that cannot be solved. With some of the most popular up-and-coming comedians, it should provide a laugh, if nothing else.
“Getting Curious with Johnathan Van Ness”
Based on the Queer Eye’s star’s podcast of the same name, this new Netflix series premieres on Friday. Van Ness will explore various topics of interest to him, so it is almost sure to be an accessible, fun watch.
“Too Hot to Handle”
This Netflix series with a new season now streaming may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but most people probably found it entertaining and easy to watch during at least one point in quarantine. If you need a complete distraction from the start of classes or just an opportunity to laugh at some people on reality TV, this might be a great next watch.
“How I Met Your Father”
In the past few years, spin-offs and reunions have gotten very popular. That does not, however, mean they’ve been successful. With “And Just Like That” flopping and floundering so recently, it’s hard to hold out hope for another redo of another fantastic show.
What could be saving “How I Met Your Father,” however, is, of course, Hillary Duff. Check it out and decide for yourself on Hulu with new episodes every Tuesday.
“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”
Disney+ provided a lot of great shows and ideas when it first came out, this being one of them. The Jurassic Park star explores a new topic in each episode, and it’s hard not to match his excitement.