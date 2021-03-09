Men’s thoughts are just as boring in film as they are in real life.
“Chaos Walking” is a science fiction film directed by Doug Liman, who also directed “Locked Down” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” It is based on the young adult novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go” by Patrick Ness, who wrote the screenplay along with Christopher Ford.
The film follows Todd Hewitt, a twenty-something farmer, as he lives in Prentisstown, a town with only men. They were part of a human settlement on the planet New World. The planet causes the thoughts of men to become projected for everyone to hear, which they call the Noise. After a woman named Viola crash lands near them, Todd must help her contact her ship before Mayor David and the rest of the townsfolk get her.
“Chaos Walking” is another mediocre young adult novel adaptation. It’s nowhere near as miserable an experience as some, but it’s not going to wow anyone.
The film has a fairly impressive set of movie stars in its cast. The main three are Tom Holland as Todd, Daisy Ridley as Viola and Mads Mikkelsen as Mayor David. All three of these actors do a fine job in the movie and they help keep the movie afloat.
The rest of the cast also does a good job in the film. The only other performance worth noting is David Oyelowo as a radical preacher who serves as a secondary antagonist next to Mayor David. He gives a stern and ominous performance, which works with the preacher’s fiery ideology. Also, the movie has Nick Jonas as the Mayor’s son; there’s nothing more to say about that.
The plot of the film is pretty straightforward and easy to follow. However, this is where the movie starts to fall apart.
To begin, the movie doesn’t explain much of anything. There are a few relevant pieces of information that are properly explained and given the attention that they need for the movie to work. But it doesn’t come close to explaining any of the interesting aspect of the film, like the Noise or the native inhabitants of New World.
Along with this, the main plot gimmick, the Noise, is pretty annoying. There are a few times where they make it work really well, like one good joke and some of the projection aspect of it. At the end of the day, however, it really just becomes a tool for exposition and a constant flood of noise throughout the movie. That might be the point of it, but it doesn’t make it particularly enjoyable to sit through.
Finally, the climax of the film isn’t very strong. Without spoiling anything, it feels like it’s going to have a larger conclusion than it does, but the film doesn’t really deliver on anything. It sort of just ends with a vague look towards the future, which it most likely doesn’t have.
Other than these problems, there’s not much more that the movie offers. Most of the technical aspects like the editing, cinematography and the music are fine.
The only other aspect worth noting is the action sequences in the film. For the most part, they’re fine and they get job done. However, it seems like Doug Liman took a page out of the Paul Greengrass book of shaky cam, but not the page on how to do it well. It creates a disorienting experience at times. Fortunately, it doesn’t happen a lot.
“Chaos Walking” has a lot going for it. It has some A-list stars for its leads, it has a grungy western sci-fi aesthetic and it’s an adaptation of a young adult novel, which still has selling power.
Despite all of these elements, the movie just doesn’t create an exciting enough product to satisfy. It’s not bad per se, but it’s a boring trek from point A to point B. Some movie goers might enjoy it, but it won’t leave a lasting impression.
At least Mads Mikkelsen has style. His cowboy hat and gigantic fur coat are worth the price of admission.
2.5/5 Torches