Local movie theater Central Cinema plans to reopen its screening room to audiences starting on April 1 as COVID-19 vaccines come out.
Central Cinema, 1205 N. Central St., first opened in 2018. It started as a result of the Knoxville Horror Film Festival and opened after a successful GoFundMe campaign. They show all kinds of movies, including independent, art house, foreign and popular films. They had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owners of Central Cinema, general manager Nick Huinker, programming director William Mahaffey and operations manager Logan Myers spoke about the theater’s planned reopening.
“We’d been actively talking about reopening sometime in the spring, and the speed of the vaccine rollout put a little wind in our sails,” Mahaffey said. “People are ready to come back to the movies, and we’re ready to have them back!”
They have put in place precautions and regulations to make sure everything operates well during the COVID-19 pandemic. They want to make sure that audiences can safely watch movies in their theater.
“We still require that customers wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, and we’ve capped our capacity at 40% to facilitate social distancing,” Myers said. “We also clean obsessively, and discourage customers from unnecessary indoor socializing.”
“There are a lot of folks out there for whom returning to the movies means stepping outside their comfort zone and doing right by them is a responsibility we take seriously,” Huinker said.
They have reopened twice before, since closing in March, 2020. They opened in June and October of 2020 for a short time, then closed again when COVID-19 cases rose in Knoxville. They enabled different methods to stay in business during these times.
“We set up a webstore, launched a GoFundMe and programmed ‘virtual screenings’ from generous indie film distributors,” Myers said. “As we got accustomed to the ups and downs of the pandemic, and more confident we could keep people relatively safe, we began offering private auditorium rentals and two brief public reopenings.”
They currently have several showings planned for their reopening in the beginning of April. They will open on April 1, which isn’t an April Fool’s joke.
“Our reopening weekend will kick off Thursday and Friday with $5 screenings of the 1986 horror movie ‘April Fool’s Day,’ followed by ‘Back To The Future’ (Friday through Sunday) and current Oscar sensation ‘Minari’ (starting Saturday and continuing through the month),” Mahaffey said. “All showings are open to the public, with advance tickets available on Fandango.”
They have other movies planned for the rest of April. These include showings for “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “Tetsuo: The Iron Man,” “Half Baked,” “Versus” and the 1956 “Godzilla” film. Central Cinema has announced these films and when they will play on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Central Cinema will also set their focus to those in the Asian American community. This comes after the recent rise of racism against Asians and Asian Americans over the past year, as reported by NPR. They want to give back after receiving support during the pandemic.
“For the next month or so, we’ll be putting specific focus on some favorite Asian and Asian-American films and donating $1 from each ticket sale to the AAPI Community Fund, which coordinates grants to deserving groups everywhere,” Mahaffey said.
They want to regain momentum through this reopening. They plan on staying open throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahaffey and Huinker look forward to filling their screening room and holding more live performances once the pandemic gets under control.
If they need to shut down again, they have plans for how to continue operating. This will go along with what they had done before when they had to shut down.
“… we’re also in the permitting process for a pop-up Drive-In around the corner from the theater, which would help keep the movies alive through another shutdown,” Myers said.
Central Cinema will reopen its doors starting April 1. They plan on staying open throughout the rest of April and into May. They will update their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts with upcoming showtimes and any new films added to their schedule. Audiences can purchase tickets in advance on Fandango.
Students can also get $1 off their ticket purchase by showing a valid student ID.