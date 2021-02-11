American colonialism rears its ugly head in the history of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
“Cane Fire” is a documentary created by Anthony Banua-Simon. It was shown as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers through the Clayton Arts Center for free.
The film acquires its title from two sources. The first is the act of setting fire to cane sugar fields to burn some of the weeds and bush. The other is a lost Hollywood film titled “Cane Fire,” in which Anthony’s great-grandfather was an extra in.
The documentary starts with this connection to Anthony’s family heritage on the largest Hawaiian island, Kauai. After that establishment, the film acts as a historical summary of the island. It explores the sugar cane industry, Hollywood’s influence on the perception of Kauai, the tourism industry and the more recent skyrocketing of property value.
The film shows how these industries, which are mostly operated by five major corporations on the island, exploit the working class and native people of the island. They are overworked, stepped on, evicted off of their own land and thrown away at a moment notice. The film shows this mistreatment using interviews with family, locals and archival footage.
This mistreatment has been fought against before. The film discusses how powerful unions on the island once were, and how they are beginning to regress into some of the terrible treatment that was given to the Hawaiian people.
The film lays out this sequence of events, topics and history incredibly well. It flows effortlessly along its historical timeline while intercutting with modern conversations and activism. Anthony acted as the editor for the film and he did a fantastic job at putting everything together.
Along with present day interviews, the film utilizes archival footage, movie clips, personal videos, news clips and photos to tell its story. It uses these to show how those five corporations, Hollywood and even the government have exploited the people of Kauai. It gives a full picture of the scope and scale of this exploitation.
Anthony shot the rest of the film by himself, acting as the cinematographer. For the most part, the interviews are shot well, with nice composition and an eye for the nature of Hawaii. However, there are some moments that are a little messy. For example, the camera goes out of focus at different points during a couple of the interviews.
But this is the only real complaint against the film.
The only other aspect worth noting is that the presentation is simple. But, it works by not being overly flashy. Otherwise, it would take away from the importance of what has and is going on in Kauai.
Everything in this documentary is laid out in an easy to follow and intelligent way. It provides an honest look at the state of industry and mistreatment of workers in Hawaii. This is essential viewing for anyone who isn’t aware of this ongoing problem.
“Cane Fire” was provided for free through the Clayton Arts Center. It is part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
4/5 Torches