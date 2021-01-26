In some ways, Call of the Sea is the perfect adventure game, and not necessarily in the traditional way an adventure game is thought of.
Playing this game is a lot like cracking open an old-fashioned adventure novel, where the sense of discovery and mystery lies just around the corner. For this to be the debut game from Out of the Blue Studios, they knock it out of the park with their compelling world and art direction.
Call of the Sea is a first-person puzzle adventure game in line with other games like Myst and the Witness. Set during the 1930’s, you play as Norah Everhart, a woman who travels to the South Pacific in search of her husband after he vanishes on an expedition.
Norah’s investigation leads her to a strange island that many of the locals are fearful to go near. As Norah digs up more clues on the fate of her missing husband, Harry, it inevitably brings her closer and closer to the dark heart of the island.
It is amazing how entrancing the story of Call of the Sea is considering that it is primarily told through Norah’s internal monologue. Cissy Jones, the voice actress of Norah, carries the script throughout the game and does a masterful job of imbuing Norah with both a sense of adventure and determination while shedding some vulnerability on Norah’s personal journey.
It may not appear like it on the surface, but one of the influences behind Call of the Sea is the Lovecraftian genre. However, instead of just the horror elements the genre is known for, Call of the Sea effectively translates the mystery and mysticism of a Lovecraft story to create a fun adventure story while also throwing in enough hair-raising moments to keep players on their toes.
In Call of the Sea, gameplay is centered entirely around exploring the island and solving puzzles. During the course of Norah’s journey, players will find various clues that explain the fate of Harry’s expedition as well as the supernatural history of the island itself. The puzzles find a good Goldilock’s balance of difficulty of being just hard enough to get players to scratch their heads, but not too difficult to where it feels impossible to solve.
One helpful mechanic is Norah’s journal. Norah keeps two separate tabs in her journal: logs and notes. Logs are Norah’s personal writings that are meant to help recap the events of the story so far. Notes on the other hand is when Norah records anything that could help solve a puzzle, and it feels like a natural way of implementing a hint system into the game. Chances are, if you are stuck on a puzzle, keep exploring as you may find that crucial key to solving it.
The only complaint is that in later stages of the game, the puzzles start to become stranger and more alien. A few of these can be real doozies and there should be a more in-depth hint system for when some players may get stuck on a certain section.
Call of the Sea’s unique visual style expresses a lot of its personality, combining high visual fidelity with storybook visuals. While certain textures may appear muddy on closer inspection, masterful use of lighting and color helps create a world that feels simultaneously inviting yet untamed. Each chapter is set on a unique location on the island and has a story to tell about the place.
One standout moment is during a stormy night, you investigate a beached cargo ship and the ramshackle camp set up nearby. As the storm rages on, lightning periodically lights up the beach, highlighting the unnatural scars of the ship. Even without the fear of a combat encounter, the atmosphere is perfectly eerie, like you never feel quite alone on the island.
If you’re a player looking for a game with a great story and some puzzles that will put your noggin to the test, then Call of the Sea is for you. While the main story is roughly seven hours in length, the game’s narrative has near-perfect pacing, and the final act of the game will make it impossible for you to put down the controller.
This game is especially a treat for Series S and X owners as the game is available on Game Pass and comes with an optimization patch to make it really shine on the newer consoles.
If you are a Game Pass subscriber, don’t miss out on this chance to try out one of the most unique games to come to the service.
Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
4/5 Torches