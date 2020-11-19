In a similar vein to last year’s Modern Warfare reboot, Cold War is focused on capturing the magic of the first Black Ops that had made it such a hit 10 years ago, and for the most part it succeeds.
For the first time in a decade, Black Ops is returning back to the Cold War setting that started it all. Set 10 years after the first Black Ops, Cold War revels in its setting by embracing its 80’s aesthetic. From neon drenched alleyways to Reagan speeches playing on TV, you have never seen a Call of Duty game look this confident and stylish. This is also a welcome return since the past three Black Ops titles have all had futuristic settings, so the Cold War-era feels like a breath of fresh air for the series.
The single-player campaign is best described as a spy thriller. Players undergo a globe-trotting adventure as they chase after Perseus, a mysterious Soviet agent that threatens to upset the balance of power in the Cold War.
While there are a few returning faces to the series like Mason and Woods, its clear that the real star of the show is agent Adler and his team. Adler himself is the focal point of the story and easily the most interesting character. While he gives the air of a confident, professional agent, you never feel quite safe around him due to his cryptic demeanor.
With a combination of solid voice acting and facial animations, Cold War’s cast is an interesting bunch, if also a bit one-note. The story itself also has a few good plot twists, and while it never quite reaches the heights of the “numbers” mystery from the first Black Ops, it certainly gives it a run for its money.
This campaign is a tonal far cry from the more self-serious campaign of last year’s Modern Warfare, yet it actually pays off for Cold War. The single-player campaign is less focused on providing an immersive or realistic experience, and instead focuses on just being fast and fun.
Treyarch recognizes that Cold War is a game first and gleefully plays around with the player’s expectations are of what a Call of Duty campaign is.
Players can expect the usual Call of Duty suspects such as bombastic shootouts and light stealth sections, but Treyarch has a few surprises up their sleeve. For one, there’s actually a small dose of RPG elements in Cold War.
Creating your own character includes choosing their service background as well as selecting a couple of perks that will last you to the very end of the game. This isn’t window dressing either as the background you select for your character is brought up semi-frequently throughout the game.
Choice plays a big factor into Cold War’s campaign, especially so with the inclusion of dialogue choices. While most dialogue interactions mostly serve as well-dressed exposition, there are a few times where choices make a distinct impact on the story, and you might be surprised at how far it goes. The only complaint is that for many of the big choices that happen in the game, you won’t see the consequences of your actions until the very end.
Missions are also creative and well-varied. While you certainly will have your stock levels of just shooting up bad guys, Cold War isn’t afraid to engage with the player without resorting to strict gunplay. These include sections such as deciphering coded messages, going undercover in an enemy HQ, or skulking around in an East Berlin apartment for clues. These are simply some of the best levels Treyarch has ever made, and without going into spoilers, the missions in the last act of the campaign are absolutely bonkers in the best possible way.
But what about the multiplayer? This is where, unfortunately, Treyarch starts to drop the ball, and it’s a shame since the multiplayer should be the biggest draw to a Call of Duty game.
From a technical perspective, everything feels virtually flawless. Guns feel weighty and punchy, with well-polished animations and booming sound design. Once again, Call of Duty proves itself as a master of gunplay in the shooter genre.
The game also looks and performs great on next-gen hardware. Quick load times, highly detailed levels and character models prove why Cold War is a next-gen Call of Duty game. However, the gameplay starts to peel apart when you’re actually in a match.
There is a serious weapon balance issue going on with Cold War right now. While its not unexpected that certain weapons be overpowered during a game’s initial launch, it is absolutely ridiculous in Cold War’s case. As of right now, over half the lobbies you can matchmake into are comprised mostly of the same loadouts across the board: MP5s and M16s.
These two guns are bar none the most powerful weapons in the game thanks to their raw power, easy-to-control recoil patterns and unexpected range. Choosing not to use one of these weapons automatically puts you at a disadvantage.
The higher time-to-kill in Cold War’s multiplayer also encourages hyper aggressive play. Normally, this would be a good thing, but maps are also horridly designed. They all opt for a three-lane design that, on paper, should be fine. In reality, it creates scenarios where players are always aggressively pushing into player spawns, creating an overall un-fun experience.
Spawning on these maps can be horrendous and has a good chance of putting you back in the sights of the player that just killed you. With such a limited map pool at launch, it’s frustrating that over half of the small amount of maps feel awful to play on.
The one saving grace for Cold War’s multiplayer is its Fireteams mode. This is Treyarch’s answer to Warzone as of right now. In Fireteams, a lobby of 40 players are divided up into squads of four. Players parachute down onto a large map with their squad and must collect uranium to deposit into dirty bombs.
Once the bomb is primed, anyone can detonate it for a big boost of score. Should you die, you can respawn as much as you please either on a teammate who is alive or redeploy in the air.
Fireteams is Cold War at its finest. It promises frantic action while also providing maps large enough to give the player some breathing room. Fireteams also allows for a fun mix of long-range engagements, close quarter firefights and vehicle warfare. With the inclusion of body armor in this mode, it also helps take a bit of the edge off the more overpowered weapons. Teamwork is key in Fireteams, so be sure to bring along a group of friends to truly enjoy this mode.
It wouldn’t be a Black Ops game without zombies, and so far it is a welcome return after its reinvention in Black Ops 4. The zombies mode gets back to basics with the return of classic perks and a reinvention of the very first zombies map: Nacht der Untoten.
Dubbed Die Maschine, this reimagined map now stretches beyond the bunker and into an underground lab. Veteran zombie players will be delighted to uncover all of the different Easter eggs and secrets on the map.
The big notable changes around this time is that, in a first for Call of Duty Zombies, players can bring their own custom loadout into the zombies experience. While this may irritate some purists, it’s a welcome addition as the cross progression between zombies and multiplayer allows the player to level up their arsenal no matter where they decide to play.
The other change this time around is the option to end the zombies game by calling in a helicopter for extraction. Beginning at round 10, players are given the option to either exfil or remain on the map to go for higher rounds, and they can choose to exfil the map every five rounds. This creates some fun and chaotic moments as you scramble to escape while the horde of zombies press down on you.
Die Maschine is a great map, but with it being the only available map at launch, it might also wear out its welcome sooner. This all depends on how Treyarch decides to dole out future content, which have already been confirmed to be free updates to the game.
Black Ops Cold War has the foundation of a great Call of Duty game, but serious balancing issue and a lack of maps on both the multiplayer and zombies front holds it back. Hopefully with future support and content updates, Treyarch can turn Cold War into a must-have game this holiday season, especially for newer-gen systems.
3.5/5 Torches
Game reviewed on Xbox Series S.