Coming into Chapter 3, readers are left wondering how the plot would develop going into the second half of the mini run. However, any real worry was in vain.
Kubo did create a plot diversion in the previous chapter, allowing for this week’s chapter to provide a manageable uptick in tension. And following, the final chapter will have the potential to fix perceived flaws and also open the door for many spin-off series to come.
On its own, Chapter 3 doesn’t stand out from the crowd. At the moment, it’s a mixed bag in terms of enjoyment.
Newly introduced characters like Bruno Bangnyfe come off as cliché in their behavior, and with no context to go on for what’s motivating the antagonists’ actions, it is impossible for readers to sympathize with Wing-Bind’s upper echelon as villains.
Furthermore, there were a number of instances where the dialogue can be described as meta at best and cringe-worthy at worst.
Not all readers will have issues with Chapter 3, though, as much of the criticisms can be chalked up to personal preference. If you don’t enjoy how the characters are written, you won’t enjoy this manga. That’s true for a lot of stories.
Even so, the characters brought nothing interesting to the table. On one hand, the consistency in the characters is a good thing, because behaving out of character is a negative, but it’s also true that predictability makes for a boring story.
Everything predicted in last week’s review came to fruition, but nothing happened plot-wise that one would consider to be particularly interesting.
Yes, we saw dragons and some shockwaves, but there weren’t any real fight scenes. We saw opposing characters interact, but all of it occurred in ways that one could see coming from a mile away.
Balgo lacks so much agency and is characterized as being so out of the loop, that it’s possible he could be portrayed as someone who is playing stupid. So far, the world has acted on him, and he hasn’t displayed even a fraction of personal agency. It would be a welcomed surprise if he were to turn around and be a major player, or even villain.
There could be room for such a development, but it could lead to difficulty in wrapping up the series next week. That being said, the wrap-up is going to leave a lot of questions.
“Burn the Witch” does excel in worldbuilding for “Bleach,” though. From the contents of this week’s chapter, one could infer a number of things about characters in “Bleach.” With the greater understanding of how Reverse London interacts with people in Front London, further questions are raised as to how many places like this exist within the world of “Bleach.”
Chapter three has been the worst so far, suffering from predictability, cliché characters and poor dialogue, but excelling as a spinoff that expands previously established content.
2/5 Torches